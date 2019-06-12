

CTV Windsor





Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island has unveiled a new program to help promote breweries in the region.

It’s called ‘The Flight Log’ passport program.

It encourages visitors and local residents to visit each of the 11 breweries and two distilleries on the Barrels Bottles & Brews trail.

“The brewery and distillery scene in Windsor Essex has quickly become one of the premier interests in visitors and locals when they explore and pour their way through our region” said Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex. “The implementation of the Flight Log fulfills another valuable and enriching asset in our culinary product portfolio which cross-pollinates so well with other foodie-driven offerings.”

Flight Logs are available for purchase at barrelsbottlesbrews.ca.

Purchasing a Flight Log will give each visitor the opportunity to taste a flight of either craft beer or craft spirits at all participating partners, worth a value of approximately $140.

Once the Flight Log is completed, people can redeem it for an official Barrels Bottles & Brews bar mat.

TWEPI was awarded the Culinary Leadership Award in October 2019 from the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario for leadership in culinary tourism, in part to the creation of programs like the Barrels Bottles & Brews Trail.