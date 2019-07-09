

CTV Windsor





A Windsor ball diamond is scheduled for new lighting upgrades.

Cullen Field at Mic Mac Park will use new LED lights to replace the existing system installed in 1972.

Council on Monday gave the go-ahead for the $850,000 project using a one-time payment from the federal gas tax.

The work is expected to begin later this summer.

The new, energy efficient system is expected to be less costly to operate while exceeding lighting standards for future baseball tournaments.