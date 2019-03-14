

CTV Windsor





There has been another human rights complaint filed against the Windsor Police Service.

Constable Scott Robinson, a 20-year veteran of the Major Crimes Branch, has made an application to the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario and lists several members of the police force.

In his application, obtained by CTV Windsor, Robinson alleges he was bullied for taking a paternal leave in 2017.

Robinson also claims current Deputy Chief Brad Hill threatened his job and his application to transfer to the forensics unit of the OPP was sabotaged by police administration.

Robinson’s application lists the Windsor Police Services Board, Chief Al Frederick, former Deputy Chief's Rick Derus and Vince Power, Staff Sergeant Frank Providenti as well as Deputy Chief Hill.

In the application, Robinson claims then-Inspector Hill embarrassed him, in front of his colleagues, when Hill stated 'you're quitting my team' before he went on paternal leave. Robinson writes “Inspector Hill’s demeanour was degrading and insulting and made clearly with the intent to embarrass me in front of my coworkers despite my explanation.”

Robinson also alleges Hill “has a long, storied employment history of workplace harassment, bullying and issues with anger management.”

The Windsor Police Service as well as the officers named in the application of have denied all of Robinson’s allegations of discrimination.

Robinson is seeking compensation totalling $100,000 as well as a public apology from Windsor police and an investigation by the Ontario Civilian Commission on Police Services (OCCOPS).

Robinson’s hearing is scheduled to start July 26 in Windsor.

Robinson also claims in the application that there have been 25 human rights code complaints against the Windsor police administration in the last five years.

One of those complaints is already before a separate human rights tribunal hearing.

Staff Sergeant Christine Bissonnette alleges gender bias and disability discrimination as she was overlooked for the position of deputy chief.