New home for local Crime Stoppers

Windsor-Essex Crime Stoppers has a new home.

The organization now has its own space in the LaSalle Police Service headquarters on Normandy Street in LaSalle.

A statement from LaSalle Police Service said, “Their [Crime Stoppers] location may have changed but you can be assured that their service to our collective communities has not. Remember, your tips make a difference!”

If you are aware of a crime and wish to leave an anonymous tip you can do so by calling 519 258-8477 or online.