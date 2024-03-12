WINDSOR
Windsor

    • New home for local Crime Stoppers

    Windsor-Essex Crime Stoppers moves in with LaSalle police. March 2024. (Source: LaSalle police) Windsor-Essex Crime Stoppers moves in with LaSalle police. March 2024. (Source: LaSalle police)
    Share

    Windsor-Essex Crime Stoppers has a new home.

    The organization now has its own space in the LaSalle Police Service headquarters on Normandy Street in LaSalle.

    A statement from LaSalle Police Service said, “Their [Crime Stoppers] location may have changed but you can be assured that their service to our collective communities has not. Remember, your tips make a difference!”

    If you are aware of a crime and wish to leave an anonymous tip you can do so by calling 519 258-8477 or online.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Opinion

    Opinion Should you lease your vehicle or finance it?

    About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News