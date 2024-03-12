New home for local Crime Stoppers
Windsor-Essex Crime Stoppers has a new home.
The organization now has its own space in the LaSalle Police Service headquarters on Normandy Street in LaSalle.
A statement from LaSalle Police Service said, “Their [Crime Stoppers] location may have changed but you can be assured that their service to our collective communities has not. Remember, your tips make a difference!”
If you are aware of a crime and wish to leave an anonymous tip you can do so by calling 519 258-8477 or online.
