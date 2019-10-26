WINDSOR -- Concussions make up more than one in five injuries among Ontario students treated by a doctor or nurse, prompting a new program from Scouts Canada and Hydro One.

Head Safe aims to increase awareness for young people and their families and to prevent head injuries among youth.

Events were held on Saturday in five Ontario communities, including Windsor and Woodstock, Ont. providing resources on head injuries to both Scouts and non-Scouts.

Children at Forest Glade Arena in Windsor spent the morning finding out what happens if you don't protect your head with a helmet through fun activities.

Youth also learned head injury first aid, how to recognize the early symptoms of a concussion, what to do if they suspect they or someone else has a concussion and the six steps of when it is safe to return to play.