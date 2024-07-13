WINDSOR
Windsor

    • New funding from VIA hopes to build on investments in Windsor-Quebec corridor

    Via Rail station in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Via Rail station in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    An investment beyond the Windsor-Quebec City corridor sees VIA Rail attempting to replace aging fleets.

    Announced on Thursday, VIA is expected to build on the 2018 funding that improved services in the highly trafficked route.

    Paired with new Siemens trainsets currently running on the Quebec City-Windsor route, new trains will ensure more reliable, and higher quality transit.

    The funding hopes to make all trains in service with VIA more accessible, reliable, and comfortable – something that communities within the Windsor-Quebec corridor have enjoyed.

    The investment will connect eight provinces, and provide essential transportation to many rural communities.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Should you wait to buy or sell your home?

    The Bank of Canada is expected to announce its key interest rate decision in less than two weeks. Last month, the bank lowered its key interest rate to 4.7 per cent, marking its first rate cut since March 2020.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News