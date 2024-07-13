New funding from VIA hopes to build on investments in Windsor-Quebec corridor

An investment beyond the Windsor-Quebec City corridor sees VIA Rail attempting to replace aging fleets.

Announced on Thursday, VIA is expected to build on the 2018 funding that improved services in the highly trafficked route.

Paired with new Siemens trainsets currently running on the Quebec City-Windsor route, new trains will ensure more reliable, and higher quality transit.

The funding hopes to make all trains in service with VIA more accessible, reliable, and comfortable – something that communities within the Windsor-Quebec corridor have enjoyed.

The investment will connect eight provinces, and provide essential transportation to many rural communities.