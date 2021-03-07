WINDSOR, ONT. -- Monday, a targeted clinic will open at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington.

Older adults 80 years of age or older will be vaccinated by appointment only.

Pre-registration is required as drop-ins will not be permitted.

This is the second vaccination clinic in the area as one opened at the WFCU Centre last week.

Anyone 80-years-old or older who needs a vaccine is asked to register by calling or signing up on the Health Unit's website.