New COVID-19 vaccine clinic to open in Leamington, Monday
Published Sunday, March 7, 2021 4:30PM EST
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Monday, a targeted clinic will open at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington.
Older adults 80 years of age or older will be vaccinated by appointment only.
Pre-registration is required as drop-ins will not be permitted.
This is the second vaccination clinic in the area as one opened at the WFCU Centre last week.
Anyone 80-years-old or older who needs a vaccine is asked to register by calling or signing up on the Health Unit's website.