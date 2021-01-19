WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Regional Hospital has confirmed a fourth COVID-19 outbreak between its campuses — on the 6 North unit at Met Campus.

WRH hospital confirmed last week outbreaks have been declared on both the 4 Medical (4M) and 6 East (6E) units at the Ouellette Campus, and the 4 North (4N) unit at the Met Campus.

The hospital confirmed the fourth outbreak Tuesday afternoon in an update on the current situation.

“As previously stated, we expect to experience these situations as COVID-19 continues to spread in our community,” said Karen Riddell, WRH chief nursing executive and chief operating officer. “We continue to remain vigilant in ensuring that we have the correct infection prevention and control guidelines and precautions in place to reduce spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

The hospital says the current status of each outbreak is:

4M has had 10 patients test positive and five staff

6E has had a total of 10 patients test positive and six staff

4N has had one patient test positive and 11 staff

6N has had four patients test positive, but no staff to date.

WRH says it is continuing admissions to the units with the proper cohorting of COVID-19 patients. Transfers into the units experiencing outbreaks from other areas needs to be approved by the hospital’s Infection Prevention and Control department before patients are moved.

Further testing will continue and outbreak measures are currently in place on the units.

The hospital says precautions were applied on both campuses across all units last month to help identify potential outbreaks earlier.

All patients are now being tested for COVID-19 before being admitted to the hospital even if they are not symptomatic.

WRH says it will offer more updates on the outbreaks as information becomes available.