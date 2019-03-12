

CTV Windsor





The Town of Amherstburg is welcoming its third craft brewery.

Lot 10 Brewing Company is locating on Dalhousie Street in town after getting the necessary approval from council.

GL Heritage Brewing Company and Lonsbery Farms currently bother operate in Amherstburg but, in more rural areas – making Lot 10 the first brewery situated in the town’s core.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo says it’s another sign investors want to bring business to the town.

“The amount of developers I’m hearing from, I mean, they’re essentially fighting for property at this point,” said DiCarlo. “So, we’ve got a good problem going. But, at the end of the day, the simple answer is more businesses in the town of Amherstburg.”

The owners hope to open by the end of April or early May.