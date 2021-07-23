WINDSOR, ONT. -- A $2-million project to rebuild Matchette Rd with a new multi-use trail and crossover for cyclists, pedestrians and public transit riders in the city’s southwest side is now complete.

The new bicycle trail runs along the east side of Matchette Road, from Chappell Avenue to the E.C. Row Expressway.

The trail is separated from the road by a one-metre buffer that in some areas takes the shape of a rumble strip to alert motor vehicle drivers if they get too close to the bicycle lane.

The trail links with Transit Windsor’s South Windsor 7 route and was funded in part by the Public Transit Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan to improve connections between public transit and active transportation networks.

“Council set a vision to make Windsor a leader in active transportation by prioritizing investments in projects that make it easier for residents to walk, cycle and access public transit to move around our city,” says Mayor Drew Dilkens. “Over the past five years, Windsor’s cycling network has increased by almost 40 kilometres. Residents now have access to about 160 kilometres of multi-use trails and nearly 100 kilometres of bicycle lanes”

Phase 2 of this project is expected to begin within the next six to 12 months and will stretch the multi-use trail on Matchette Road from the E.C. Row Expressway to Broadway Street.

By 2024, this trail is expected to provide a vital link for cyclists and pedestrians connecting from the new Gordie Howe International Bridge to the Herb Gray Parkway.