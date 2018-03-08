

CTV Windsor





A new casino featuring a mix of table games and slot machines is coming to Chatham-Kent.

Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Limited announced today the “Cascades” branded casino will be built on land it is acquiring from Brad-Lea Meadows Ltd. at the 615 Richmond St. at the northeast corner of Richmond and Keil Drive.

Over the next few weeks, Gateway representatives say they will be releasing more details on the size and scope of the development, including employment opportunities, food and beverage offerings and investment in the local economy.

“I want to personally thank Chatham-Kent Mayor, Randy Hope, for his leadership and co-operation in bringing this deal to a close, said Keith Andrews, Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Gateway Ontario. “We are delighted to reveal what we think will be an amazing new addition to the many attractions that draw people to Chatham-Kent and the surrounding region.”

Mayor Hope said he welcomes the investment in the community.

“We have been working with Gateway for some time and have found the company to be absolutely first-rate,” said Hope. “They do things the right way. They’re the largest gaming company in Canada. We couldn’t have a better partner.”

During the 2016/17 operating year, Chatham-Kent received $700,000 in hosting fees from Ontario Lottery and Gaming, a number the mayor says he expects to see increase with a new, larger operation in Chatham.

“Slots revenue is equal to one half of one per cent in taxes,” Mayor Hope said. “When you combine that revenue with the employment brought by the casino, it’s an important economic force in our community.”

Construction of the proposed casino, which still requires necessary government approvals and completion of the land acquisition, is expected to begin this spring. Gateway Dresden will continue to operate as usual during construction.