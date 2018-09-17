

CTV Windsor





The federal New Democrats are wasting no time in attacking the Liberal government over trade agreements.

On the first day of the fall Parliamentary session on Monday, Essex MP Tracey Ramsey led the charge against the government’s attempt to push through CPTPP implementing legislation, Bill C-79.

“It’s mind-boggling that while the Liberal government claims to be fighting for a good NAFTA deal that defends Canadian jobs, at the same time they are pushing to ratify a bad trade deal that will cost 58,000 good Canadian jobs and damage our auto and dairy sectors,” said Ramsey.

But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted Monday that the trade deal “will have tremendous benefit for Canadians. Our focus will always be on creating more opportunity for the middle class and the people working hard to join it.”

But Ramsey, the NDP critic for International Trade, claims many Canadians oppose the CPTPP.

“Tens of thousands of Canadians have spoken out against this regressive, job-killing deal. It’s time the Liberals listen and start standing up for better trade agreements that put the interests of people first – including manufacturing workers, rural communities, and local and small family farms,” added Ramsey.

Last week, the Essex MP also shared concerns about ongoing NAFTA negotiations, and granting the United States more access to Canadian dairy markets.

“The NDP remains steadfast in our support for preserving the integrity of Canada’s supply-managed dairy sector,” said Ramsey. “Unlike the Liberals and Conservatives, the NDP believes that Canada should not have made dairy concessions in recent trade agreements. This has set the stage for President Trump to expect Canadians to make similar or even greater concessions in NAFTA.”

The prime minister has made it clear that he won't be rushed into accepting a deal that's not in Canada's best interests.

Ottawa and Washington are working to reach an agreement by Sept. 30, the deadline by which the Trump administration must provide Congress with a preliminary text of the deal signed with Mexico in August.

The U.S. and Mexico are intent on wrapping up the matter before Dec. 1, when Mexico's new president will be sworn in.