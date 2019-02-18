

Retired General Motors auto workers are speaking out about the Oshawa Plant closure and what to do moving forward.

Unifor locals 444 and 200 hosted a press conference at the Windsor union hall on Turner Road on Monday.

Windsor-Essex NDP MPs Brian Masse, Tracy Ramsey and Cheryl Hardcastle were at the event, calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to oppose any GM products not made by Canadians.

The MPs addressed the issue that a procurement policy needs to be implemented, so that the federal government is required to buy all vehicles that are Canadian made.