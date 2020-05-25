WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Leamington farm is bringing banking to its employees in an effort to help access the essential service without a trip to the bank amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nature Fresh Farms is working with BMO for on-site access to an ATM at the farm for employees to access cash and other every day banking transactions.

“Throughout this pandemic we have been looking for ways to make things more convenient for our workers – to give them the option to avoid travel to town for necessities,” said Nature Fresh Farms vice president, John Ketler, in a news release.

“This has included bringing vendors on-site, some of whom, due to the rapid onset of restrictions, are not set up for debit transactions. We are providing a means for our employees to support these vendors.”

With business restrictions still in place, the release states individuals are primarily leaving their residences for essential errands only.

On Monday, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 36 new cases of COVID-19, with 33 of those at farms around the region.

Nature Farms says they have also made groceries and prepared foods available by bringing approved vendors on-site and having representatives from financial institutions come to the facilities to help workers complete money transfers from home. This is in an effort to make essential services more accessible, and minimize any additional risks from off-site travelling.

“Agriculture is a vital part of the Canadian economy, and part of our purpose as an organization is to drive positive change,” said Roy Dias, Head, Specialized Industries, BMO Bank of Montreal.

“We saw an opportunity to help Nature Fresh Farms bring everyday banking services to their team members – helping both their employees and the community. We will always look for ways to help, as we navigate this environment together.”