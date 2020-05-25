WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are 36 new cases of COVID-19, including 33 at local farms.

The number of new cases in the community is three.

The total has reached 912 in Windsor-Essex, including 479 people who have recovered.

The health unit released the latest numbers on Monday morning.

The death toll remains at 63.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says they have a requirement for all of the housing accommodations where the agri-farm sector workers are living.

“A lot of these cases are happening because a lot of these employees share common areas that might not allow for physical distancing,” says Ahmed.

Ahmed says one local facility account most of the new cases and they have expanded testing at that workplace. He adds there are also individual cases at a number of Windsor-Essex farms.

“It’s a very high-risk environment for sure,” he says, which is why they are doing case and contact testing.

On a positive note, Ahmed says the number of COVID-19 outbreaks at local long-term care facilities has decreased to four homes.

Overall 15,083 people have been tested in the region, with 777 pending tests.

In Chatham-Kent, 143 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent.

More coming.