    • Naloxone soon to be on Tecumseh fire trucks

    A Naloxone anti-overdose kit. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward) A Naloxone anti-overdose kit. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
    Firefighters in Tecumseh will soon have a new tool on board their trucks for medical emergencies.

    Crews are starting two-year pilot project to carry naloxone kits.

    It's a drug that can help save a person's life by reversing the effects of an opioid overdose.

    According to town officials, the pilot will cost $1,200 for two years.

    It's not clear when the kits will be deployed.

