Muslim youth make large donation to Downtown Mission of Windsor

Giving back to the community during the holiday season, members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association gave back to the city in a big way by donating more than 10,000 lbs of food to the Downtown Windsor Mission.

According to a press release, on the evening of Dec. 26, members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association spent Boxing Day evening packing, organizing and loading their food donation.

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association in Windsor, Ont. made a large donation of food to the Downtown Windsor Mission on Dec. 27, 2022. (Source: Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association)

On Dec. 27, they visited the Downtown Mission of Windsor and delivered a truckload of food, including non-perishable items, bread and cereal.

“This initiative was very well-received by the Downtown Mission of Windsor who thanked the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association for taking on this noble cause, especially in light of the heightened food shortages across Canada,” the release reads.

The release added, “These types of initiatives by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association are part of an ongoing effort to serve Windsor residents and demonstrate the true spirit of Islam.”