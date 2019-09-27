Music equipment worth $9K stolen from Chatham ministry
Joshua Ministries in Chatham-Kent. (Courtesy Joshua Ministries / Facebook)
Published Friday, September 27, 2019 10:43AM EDT
Chatham-Kent police are investigating after $9,000 in music equipment was reported stolen from a ministry.
Police say sometime late Wednesday morning or early Thursday morning, unknown suspect(s) entered Joshua Ministries on Ursuline Avenue in Chatham.
The following items were reported as stolen:
- Two Behringer microphones
- Two Behringer 15” tower speakers
- Two soundboards
- Projector
- 17.3” Toshiba laptop computer
- Fender Strat electric guitar
- Seagul acoustic guitar
- Boxes of canteen candy
Total value of the theft has been estimated at $9000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Paul Hendrie at paulh@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87138. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.