Chatham-Kent police are investigating after $9,000 in music equipment was reported stolen from a ministry.

Police say sometime late Wednesday morning or early Thursday morning, unknown suspect(s) entered Joshua Ministries on Ursuline Avenue in Chatham.

The following items were reported as stolen:

- Two Behringer microphones

- Two Behringer 15” tower speakers

- Two soundboards

- Projector

- 17.3” Toshiba laptop computer

- Fender Strat electric guitar

- Seagul acoustic guitar

- Boxes of canteen candy

Total value of the theft has been estimated at $9000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Paul Hendrie at paulh@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87138. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.