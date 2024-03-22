WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Multiple shots fired at a home on Howard Avenue

    Windsor police officers are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a residence on Howard Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, March 22, 2024.
    Windsor police officers are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a residence on Howard Avenue.

    Shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday night, officers responded to a call about gunshots in the 1600 block of Howard Avenue.

    Once on scene, officers located damage to the exterior of a house as well as several empty shell casings nearby.

    No physical injuries were reported.

    Residents with surveillance or dash cam footage, particularly those who live in the 1500-1700 blocks of Howard Avenue, are asked to check for video evidence between 8:45 and 9:05 p.m.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also submit tips anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879

