WINDSOR, ON -- The OPP continue to ask motorists to avoid Highway 401 if possible.

Westbound lanes of Highway 401 east of Tilbury remain closed between the Tilbury South ONRoute and Mill Street due to a collision in the westbound lanes of Highway 401.

One of the drivers was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries.

All westbound lanes in this area continue to be closed due to the ongoing investigation.Eastbound lanes still remain closed at County Road 31 due to a collision with two tractor trailers blocking all lanes of traffic.

Due to the winter conditions overnight and into Thursday, the OPP has been busy responding to multiple collisions on Highway 401 in the Lakeshore area.

Wintry conditions are also affecting the area of Disputed Road between Kelly Road and Country Road 8 as a tow truck had to pull a vehicle out of a ditch.

Rural roads continue to remain snow covered due to windy conditions.

Between the evening of Wednesday, February 26 and Thursday, February 27, OPP responded to seven tractor trailer collisions and three motor vehicle collisions along Highway 401 in the Municipality of Chatham-Kent.

Drivers should always stay focused on the road.