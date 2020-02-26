WINDSOR, ONT. -- Provincial police were kept busy with several crashes along Highway 401.

Chatham-Kent OPP say the westbound lanes of the 401 approaching Bloomfield Road in Chatham are closed due to three tractor trailers blocking all lanes.

The eastbound lanes of the 401 were also closed Wednesday night at County Rd 31 in Lakeshore due to multiple collisions in the area.

Police say reopening time is unknown.