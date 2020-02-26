Multiple crashes close Highway 401 lanes in Chatham-Kent and Lakeshore
Published Wednesday, February 26, 2020 10:11PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, February 26, 2020 10:12PM EST
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Provincial police were kept busy with several crashes along Highway 401.
Chatham-Kent OPP say the westbound lanes of the 401 approaching Bloomfield Road in Chatham are closed due to three tractor trailers blocking all lanes.
The eastbound lanes of the 401 were also closed Wednesday night at County Rd 31 in Lakeshore due to multiple collisions in the area.
Police say reopening time is unknown.