WINDSOR, ONT. -- A new program aims to promote diversity and equality in Windsor-Essex.

The Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County and Enwin Utilities have teamed up for the new initiative called Diversity Dynamics.

Diversity Dynamics will offer definitions, illustrations, and encouragement, all to help in the establishment and maintenance of positive practices.

It is based online and released through the social media channels of both organizations.

The MCC is excited to launch Diversity Dynamics in partnership with Enwin Utilities. "Our weekly series of media posts will inform and encourage inclusive practices. Join us as we continue to create a welcoming community for all."

Posts can be shared across corporate social media platforms as well as internally with staff at individual organizations, and will address all dimensions of diversity, including race and ethnicity, and also age, gender, belief, orientation, and identity.

“We grow more culturally competent every day through our partnerships with organizations like the MCC,” said Helga Reidel, president and CEO of ENWIN. “We are delighted that this partnership will help our employees and others in the community to internalize and embrace the ways in which we are stronger through diversity and inclusion.”

A new Diversity Dynamics post will be released each week, sharing insight into ways that individuals and businesses can adapt their current practices to demonstrate greater awareness of the diversity of our community and their impact on its residents.

“Our goal with Diversity Dynamics is to ensure that our community has access to appropriate guiding principles,” said Multicultural Council Executive Director Kathleen Thomas.“And together with ENWIN Utilities, the MCC have created a program that provides examples of inclusive practices and responsible policies.”