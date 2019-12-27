WINDSOR, ONT. -- A multi-vehicle crash slowed traffic on a busy county road in Lakeshore on Friday morning.

The accident happened at the intersection of County Road 22 and East Pike Creek.

Traffic was reduced to one lane in each direction as OPP, Lakeshore fire crews and EMS all attended the scene.

According to provincial police, both vehicles were removed by tow.

There is no word on any injuries or possible charges.