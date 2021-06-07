WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Monday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 428 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,664 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,071 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

3 cases are community acquired

16 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

1 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

5 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 community outbreak

There are 19 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and seven people are in the ICU.

The health unit website says 1,875 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED: