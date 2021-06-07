Advertisement
'Moving in the right direction': WECHU reports more than 305,000 doses administered across Windsor-Essex
CTV Windsor Published Monday, June 7, 2021 9:37AM EDT Last Updated Monday, June 7, 2021 10:14AM EDT
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Monday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 428 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,664 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,071 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 3 cases are community acquired
- 16 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 1 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 5 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
- 1 community outbreak
There are 19 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and seven people are in the ICU.
The health unit website says 1,875 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:
- 260,551 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- A total of 305,545 doses have been administered to WEC residents