Mourning the loss of a homicide victim, man guilty of harassment after taking selfie, five hour standoff in Kingsville and mom wins 1M: Top Windsor stories this week

Here's a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.

OPP are on scene of a home on 727 Faleria St. in Belle River, Ont. on Jan. 21, 2024 in connection to a homicide investigation. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) One man is dead and another person in custody while police maintain two crime scenes in Belle River and LaSalle.

CTV News Windsor has been able to confirm the victim, whose friends said they are reeling from this death.

"Tony's worked in the downtown scene, whether it’s at the Bourbon or Papa Cheney's back 25 years,” said Lemay. "Just a kind, generous man."

Co-workers at Tecumseh Bourbon Tap and Grill tell said they are still struggling to cope with the loss of one of their family members.

Bubba Pollock of London, Ont. took a photo of himself in front of Britt Leroux of Windsor, Ont.’s father, who is in palliative care, on June 14, 2023. This comes after Leroux “called out” Pollock for his involvement in organizing anti-Pride events in southwestern Ontario. (Source: Diversity ED Canada/Instagram)

A London, Ont., man has plead guilty to harassment after taking a selfie at a dying man’s bedside in Windsor.

Bubba Christopher Michael Pollock appeared virtually in a Windsor courtroom Tuesday, after making the two-hour drive to the city last June in an apparent act of intimidation after an online argument.

Pollock entered Andre Leroux’s palliative care room at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) after getting into an argument with his daughter Britt Leroux online.

A portion of the trail along the Herb Gray Parkway is closed after a truck took a wrong turn and ended up on the trail. Jan. 24, 2024. (Source: Submitted)A transport truck driver is facing charges after driving on a portion of the trail along the Herb Gray Parkway.

Officers were called to the corner of Fazio Dr. and Lambton St. in South Windsor shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police say the transport truck damaged a light pole, stop sign, and fence before stopping at the pedestrian overpass. The vehicle also sustained “significant” damage, but no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

OPP are on scene of a multi-hour long standoff on Main Street in Kingsville, Ont. on Jan. 25, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

Ontario Provincial Police said three people have been taken into custody after a standoff in Kingsville lasted more than five hours.

It was at approximately 2 p.m. Thursday when neighbours said they first saw officers descend on the “usually quiet” neighbourhood — with OPP posting to social media shortly after.

“The OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit is now on scene in response to a barricaded person at an address on Main Street in Kingsville,” police said.

Kyanne Dailey is one of the top prize winners from the draw held on Jan. 4. (Source: OLG)

A Windsor mom is $1-million richer after winning with Instant Ultimate.

Kyanne Dailey is one of the top prize winners from the draw held on Jan. 4.

Dailey said she is an occasional lottery player, only playing when jackpots are high or when special tickets are released. She decided to try Ultimate because she heard it had the best odds of winning.