Mourning the loss of a homicide victim, man guilty of harassment after taking selfie, five hour standoff in Kingsville and mom wins 1M: Top Windsor stories this week
Here's a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
'Senseless act': Friends and coworkers mourn loss of homicide victim
OPP are on scene of a home on 727 Faleria St. in Belle River, Ont. on Jan. 21, 2024 in connection to a homicide investigation. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) One man is dead and another person in custody while police maintain two crime scenes in Belle River and LaSalle.
CTV News Windsor has been able to confirm the victim, whose friends said they are reeling from this death.
"Tony's worked in the downtown scene, whether it’s at the Bourbon or Papa Cheney's back 25 years,” said Lemay. "Just a kind, generous man."
Co-workers at Tecumseh Bourbon Tap and Grill tell said they are still struggling to cope with the loss of one of their family members.
Man pleads guilty to harassment after selfie at dying Windsor man’s bedside
Bubba Pollock of London, Ont. took a photo of himself in front of Britt Leroux of Windsor, Ont.’s father, who is in palliative care, on June 14, 2023. This comes after Leroux “called out” Pollock for his involvement in organizing anti-Pride events in southwestern Ontario. (Source: Diversity ED Canada/Instagram)
A London, Ont., man has plead guilty to harassment after taking a selfie at a dying man’s bedside in Windsor.
Bubba Christopher Michael Pollock appeared virtually in a Windsor courtroom Tuesday, after making the two-hour drive to the city last June in an apparent act of intimidation after an online argument.
Pollock entered Andre Leroux’s palliative care room at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) after getting into an argument with his daughter Britt Leroux online.
Transport truck takes a wrong turn and ends up driving on a recreational trail in Windsor, Ont.
A portion of the trail along the Herb Gray Parkway is closed after a truck took a wrong turn and ended up on the trail. Jan. 24, 2024. (Source: Submitted)A transport truck driver is facing charges after driving on a portion of the trail along the Herb Gray Parkway.
Officers were called to the corner of Fazio Dr. and Lambton St. in South Windsor shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday night.
Police say the transport truck damaged a light pole, stop sign, and fence before stopping at the pedestrian overpass. The vehicle also sustained “significant” damage, but no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
Five hour standoff in Kingsville, Ont. ends with arrests
OPP are on scene of a multi-hour long standoff on Main Street in Kingsville, Ont. on Jan. 25, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)
Ontario Provincial Police said three people have been taken into custody after a standoff in Kingsville lasted more than five hours.
It was at approximately 2 p.m. Thursday when neighbours said they first saw officers descend on the “usually quiet” neighbourhood — with OPP posting to social media shortly after.
“The OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit is now on scene in response to a barricaded person at an address on Main Street in Kingsville,” police said.
'I kind of freaked out': Windsor mom wins $1 million
Kyanne Dailey is one of the top prize winners from the draw held on Jan. 4. (Source: OLG)
A Windsor mom is $1-million richer after winning with Instant Ultimate.
Kyanne Dailey is one of the top prize winners from the draw held on Jan. 4.
Dailey said she is an occasional lottery player, only playing when jackpots are high or when special tickets are released. She decided to try Ultimate because she heard it had the best odds of winning.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fredericton synagogue vandalized on International Holocaust Rememberance Day
Shock and sadness in Fredericton today after a local synagogue was vandalized.
In an RV outside Walmart, a senior dreams of housing as 'dramatic reversal' plays out
Seventy-seven-year-old Keith Light is back at home in a recreational vehicle outside a Walmart in East Vancouver, having recently been discharged from hospital after an accident.
Trudeau and Singh's teams quietly planning electoral reform legislation
As progress on some measures in the Liberal-NDP confidence-and-supply agreement continue to play out publicly, the two parties have quietly been in talks to table electoral reform legislation before the next federal vote.
Here's where you can see the world's largest cruise ship
The world's largest cruise ship is set to begin its maiden voyage Saturday as it gets underway from the Port of Miami. Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, which runs nearly 1,200 feet (365 meters) from bow to stern.
W5 How Celine Dion sharing her story is inspiring other sufferers of stiff person syndrome
A new CTV W5 documentary, "Celine’s Silence," digs into the rare disorder that has put Celine Dion's career on hold, while hearing from her long-time collaborators, friends and family.
A Holocaust survivor in Israel recalls that trauma through the lens of Oct. 7 attack
Gad Partok was 10 years old in 1942 when Nazis stormed his street in the coastal Tunisian town of Nabeul. He saw them going door to door, hauling out his neighbours, shooting them and burning down their homes. Like so many Jews who moved to Israel after the war, Partok believed Israel would be a place where he would finally be free from persecution.
Payouts coming for hundreds of Alberta health workers impacted by COVID-19 vaccine rules
Hundreds of Alberta health-care workers unvaccinated against COVID-19 are being financially compensated after filing grievances with their union.
University students, staff concerned over increased surveillance on exams
University students and staff across the country are concerned about increased surveillance on examinations, saying they can be overly-sensitive and cause undue stress during tests.
Canada to re-start Turkiye arms exports after Sweden NATO backing: sources
Canada and Turkiye have reached a deal to restart Canadian exports of drone parts in exchange for more transparency on where they are used, and it would take effect after Ankara completes its ratification of Sweden's NATO bid, two sources told Reuters.
Kitchener
Mom says 4-year-old needed stitches after classroom incident in Cambridge, Ont.
A 4-year-old Cambridge girl needed three stitches under her right eye after a classroom incident involving another student.
Police looking for SUV seen in area before Kitchener homicide
Waterloo regional police have released a picture of a vehicle they believe is connected to Thursday’s homicide in Kitchener.
-
WATCH Vehicle catches fire on Kitchener highway
Police shut down a section of Highway 8 in south Kitchener Friday as emergency crews responded to a vehicle on fire.
London
'It sounded like a small hand grenade': Residents react to explosion at St. Thomas apartment building
An apparent explosion at an apartment building in St. Thomas, Ont. has displaced dozens of people early Friday evening.
-
Cody Bennett is among the eight people left homeless after fire in St. Thomas, Ont. He watched Thursday night as firefighters tried to save the structure he has called home for seven years.
-
Fragiskatos says London’s bus rapid transit system won’t get a financial bail out
Just days after city council discussed lobbying for funds to offset an estimated $174 million shortfall to build the bus rapid transit (BRT) system, London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos said no more federal dollars will be made available.
Barrie
Police launch sudden death investigation in Bradford
South Simcoe Police have launched an investigation into a sudden death early Saturday morning.
-
A federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release has been arrested in Barrie.
-
Barrie's popular Kempenfest facing economic challenges
One of Barrie's most popular events of the year may have to scale back this year as it continues to face struggles following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Northern Ontario
-
Cochrane mayor’s pay should be suspended 90 days, integrity commissioner rules
Cochrane Mayor Peter Politis bullied and harassed two senior managers in the town, the community’s integrity commissioner has ruled.
-
Blind River grandparent saved from being scammed out of $10K
The 'emergency' scam has been circulating the region for years and earlier this week a grandparent in Blind River was targeted.
Ottawa
Firefighters rescue man and dog who fell through ice on Ottawa River
Ottawa Fire Services have rescued a man and a dog who fell through ice on the Ottawa River.
-
'No risk' that Queen's University will close, school principal says
The head of Queen's University is assuring students and faculty that the university will not close, amid reports the school is facing significant financial difficulties.
-
Man arrested after early Saturday stabbing in downtown Brockville
Police have arrested a man in connection with an early Saturday morning stabbing in downtown Brockville.
Toronto
Toronto mother of 18 to turn 100 years old in February
In a few days, Vincella Richards will celebrate a significant milestone – turning 100.
-
Vehicle crashes into concrete barrier in Etobicoke, 3 injured
Three people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier Saturday morning.
-
Beaver seen carrying large branch in downtown Toronto
A beaver spotted near Toronto’s waterfront on Thursday remained unfazed by the public and excited children while it worked on building its dam in a video posted to social media by CTV's Adrian Ghobrial.
Montreal
Man fatally shot inside Montreal taxi
A passenger in a taxi was fatally shot Friday night in Montreal's Parc-Extension neighbourhood.
-
-
Man charged in Montreal with 2nd-degree murder of wife
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Narjess Ben Yedder, a 32-year-old woman found lifeless in Montreal Friday.
Atlantic
Fredericton synagogue vandalized on International Holocaust Rememberance Day
Shock and sadness in Fredericton today after a local synagogue was vandalized.
-
Rural N.B. homeowner questions property assessment increase
A homeowner in rural New Brunswick is questioning a big increase in his property assessment.
-
Customers visit Quinpool Road McDonald’s before it closes Saturday
After more than four decades of operation, the McDonald’s on Quinpool Road in Halifax will serve its last burger early Saturday morning.
Winnipeg
Police lay manslaughter charge in death of Winnipeg restaurant owner
Winnipeg police have made an arrest in the death of a Winnipeg restaurant owner who was assaulted outside his business Wednesday night.
-
Emergency demolition planned after warehouse fire on Logan Avenue
An emergency demolition is planned for an industrial building that partially collapsed in a fire Saturday morning.
-
Indigenous leaders demand better accommodations for those travelling to Winnipeg for medical care
Leaders are demanding better accommodations for those travelling from remote First Nations to Winnipeg for medical care.
Calgary
1 climber dead after fall on Mt. Temple in Banff National Park
One person is dead after an incident that took place while climbing Temple Mountain in Banff National Park Friday.
-
'Justice delayed is justice denied': Families, justice experts decry public fatality inquiry backlog
Public fatality inquiries are meant to help clarify the circumstances of certain deaths, with the goal of preventing similar deaths and protecting the public. But critics say the system is not working.
-
3-vehicle collision leaves 1 dead south of Grande Prairie
An investigation is underway into the cause of a three-vehicle collision that left one person dead Saturday morning on Highway 40 near the Canfor Cut Across south of Grande Prairie.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton father charged with murder in death of infant son
An Edmonton man has been charged in the death of his infant son last year.
-
Vancouver
'Absolutely devastating': Fire destroys iconic Steveston grocery store
A Steveston institution went up in flames Friday night, and fire crews say the building is a total loss.
-
3 in custody after fatal hit-and-run in Surrey, RCMP say
Three people were taken into custody after the vehicle they were in struck and killed a pedestrian in Surrey overnight, according to local Mounties.
-
Atmospheric rivers roll over B.C., melting snow and triggering flood advisories
Balmy weather and a series of rainstorms forecast for British Columbia's South Coast have set off flood advisories for rivers, streams and low-lying areas.