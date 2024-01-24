WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 'I kind of freaked out': Windsor mom wins $1 million

    Kyanne Dailey is one of the top prize winners from the draw held on Jan. 4. (Source: OLG) Kyanne Dailey is one of the top prize winners from the draw held on Jan. 4. (Source: OLG)
    Share

    A Windsor mom is $1-million richer after winning with Instant Ultimate.

    Kyanne Dailey is one of the top prize winners from the draw held on Jan. 4.

    Dailey said she is an occasional lottery player, only playing when jackpots are high or when special tickets are released. She decided to try Ultimate because she heard it had the best odds of winning.

    The wife and mother said she checked the winning numbers online after the draw and saw her numbers matched.

    “I kind of freaked out and paced my home not accepting that it was real. I double checked on the OLG app and saw the Big Winner screen,” she said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “I had to check it so many times to make sure my eyes weren’t deceiving me.”

    Kyanne said disbelief was the most powerful emotion.

    “It didn’t take me too long to realize it’s true, but even here at the Prize Centre to collect my win, it doesn’t feel real,” she said.

    She plans to get advice from a professional, but is considering investing in real estate.

    The winning ticket was purchased at Loblaws on Dougall Avenue in Windsor.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Four mine workers among dead in N.W.T. plane crash

    Six people died and a lone survivor was taken to hospital after a charter plane crashed shortly after taking off from the airport in Fort Smith, a town of some 2,500 people along the boundary between the Northwest Territories and Alberta, officials said Wednesday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News