WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Transport truck takes a wrong turn and ends up driving on a recreational trail in Windsor, Ont.

    A portion of the trail along the Herb Gray Parkway is now closed and multiple signs will need to be repaired after a transport truck drove on a recreational trail.

    A CTV viewer who wishes to remain anonymous sent the image late Wednesday evening.

    It shows a transport nearly driving onto a pedestrian overpass over Highway 401 in Windsor-Essex.

    Thursday morning, the path is closed to all pedestrians and there are multiple tire tracks on the sides of the walkway.

    The transport truck operator is facing careless driving charges and charges of failing to ensure daily inspection and maintain a daily log.

    This is a developing story. More details to come. 

