Man pleads guilty to harassment after selfie at dying Windsor man’s bedside

A London, Ont., man has plead guilty to harassment after taking a selfie at a dying man’s bedside in Windsor.

Bubba Christopher Michael Pollock appeared virtually in a Windsor courtroom Tuesday, after making the two-hour drive to the city last June in an apparent act of intimidation after an online argument.

Pollock entered Andre Leroux’s palliative care room at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) after getting into an argument with his daughter Britt Leroux online. Britt Leroux in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

Andre was reportedly unconscious and unaware of the Pollock’s presence because of the advanced stage of his pancreatic cancer. He died weeks later from his illness.

His daughter said she’s still tormented by Pollock’s act seven months later.

“It did something to me,” said Leroux.

“I’ve had depression and anxiety and PTSD.”

Provincial court heard Tuesday that Pollock was motivated to act after Leroux, a Windsor-based LGBTQIA+ activist, called him out on Facebook for a failed protest opposing an event where drag queens read stories to kids.

Leroux had organized a counter protest, which drew a larger crowd.

The court heard Tuesday that security staff at HDGH are not sure how Pollock knew where to find Leroux’s father – but she sat in the courtroom with his ashes in an urn as Pollock entered his plea.

“I wanted Bubba to realize that that’s all that’s left with him now,” she said.

Pollock only said one word in court Tuesday.

“Guilty.”

It was the first time Leroux heard his voice – and she said it brought back all the emotions of last summer.

“[This has] broken me down as a human,” she said.

“I haven’t been able to grieve the loss of my father because I’m constantly having to rehash what happened three or four weeks before dad passed,” Leroux said.

She said they still haven’t published an obituary or held a celebration of life for her father because – in Facebook messages summarized for the court Tuesday – Pollock made mention of reaching out to other family members or attending the service.

Leroux said she’s been working on a victim impact statement for Pollock’s sentencing hearing – which is expected to be held in the spring.

The matter will return to court on February 29 to go over pre-sentencing reports before a final date is set.

More than anything, Leroux said she wants to make sure other advocates see the outcome.

“I don't want any youth to ever get afraid or people in the community to be afraid or worried,” she said.

“Yes, I'm emotional. Yes, it's done things to me. But I will be okay at the end of the day because he said guilty today.

“He admitted what he did was wrong […] and now the sentencing will be to hold him responsible and hold him accountable,” said Leroux.