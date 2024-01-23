Man pleads guilty to harassment after selfie at dying Windsor man’s bedside
A London, Ont., man has plead guilty to harassment after taking a selfie at a dying man’s bedside in Windsor.
Bubba Christopher Michael Pollock appeared virtually in a Windsor courtroom Tuesday, after making the two-hour drive to the city last June in an apparent act of intimidation after an online argument.
Pollock entered Andre Leroux’s palliative care room at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) after getting into an argument with his daughter Britt Leroux online.Britt Leroux in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)
Andre was reportedly unconscious and unaware of the Pollock’s presence because of the advanced stage of his pancreatic cancer. He died weeks later from his illness.
His daughter said she’s still tormented by Pollock’s act seven months later.
“It did something to me,” said Leroux.
“I’ve had depression and anxiety and PTSD.”
Provincial court heard Tuesday that Pollock was motivated to act after Leroux, a Windsor-based LGBTQIA+ activist, called him out on Facebook for a failed protest opposing an event where drag queens read stories to kids.
Leroux had organized a counter protest, which drew a larger crowd.
The court heard Tuesday that security staff at HDGH are not sure how Pollock knew where to find Leroux’s father – but she sat in the courtroom with his ashes in an urn as Pollock entered his plea.
“I wanted Bubba to realize that that’s all that’s left with him now,” she said.
Pollock only said one word in court Tuesday.
“Guilty.”
It was the first time Leroux heard his voice – and she said it brought back all the emotions of last summer.
“[This has] broken me down as a human,” she said.
“I haven’t been able to grieve the loss of my father because I’m constantly having to rehash what happened three or four weeks before dad passed,” Leroux said.
She said they still haven’t published an obituary or held a celebration of life for her father because – in Facebook messages summarized for the court Tuesday – Pollock made mention of reaching out to other family members or attending the service.
Leroux said she’s been working on a victim impact statement for Pollock’s sentencing hearing – which is expected to be held in the spring.
The matter will return to court on February 29 to go over pre-sentencing reports before a final date is set.
More than anything, Leroux said she wants to make sure other advocates see the outcome.
“I don't want any youth to ever get afraid or people in the community to be afraid or worried,” she said.
“Yes, I'm emotional. Yes, it's done things to me. But I will be okay at the end of the day because he said guilty today.
“He admitted what he did was wrong […] and now the sentencing will be to hold him responsible and hold him accountable,” said Leroux.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal court rules Emergencies Act invocation 'not justified'
The federal government says it plans to appeal a ruling by the Federal Court stating that its use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa two years ago was “not justified.”
Shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown in Edmonton city hall, 1 arrested: police
Shots were fired and a Molotov cocktail was thrown at Edmonton city hall on Tuesday morning, police have confirmed.
2 survivors of deadly B.C. helicopter crash remain in critical condition, 2 others now serious
Two people injured in a deadly helicopter crash Monday in northwestern British Columbia remain in critical condition, while two others have been upgraded to serious condition, according to health officials.
Ban 'parental alienation' arguments in family law cases, feminist coalition urges federal government
A coalition of more than 250 feminist organizations from across Canada are calling on the government to reform the Divorce Act and ban the concept of 'parental alienation' in family law cases, calling it a 'sexist and unscientific theory' that undermines survivors of domestic violence and puts children at risk.
The Doomsday Clock reveals how close we are to 'total annihilation'
The Doomsday Clock that has been ticking for 77 years is no ordinary clock — it attempts to gauge how close humanity is to destroying the world. On Tuesday, the clock was again set at 90 seconds to midnight — the closest to the hour it has ever been.
James Smith inquest: Mass killer demonstrated 'good behaviour' before release
A director with the federal correctional service defended the practice of releasing offenders from prison to complete their sentence in the community.
RCMP say a plane has crashed near Fort Smith, N.W.T.
Police in the Northwest Territories say they are assisting after a plane crashed near Fort Smith.
Ontario announces overhaul of kindergarten curriculum
Ontario will be overhauling the kindergarten curriculum with a focus on “back-to-basics” learning in reading, writing and math.
Doctors caution holding in sneezes after man blows a hole in his windpipe: case study
A man tore a hole in his windpipe by pinching his nose and keeping his mouth shut during a sneezing episode, a case study says. Doctors in Dundee, Scotland are using this 'rare' situation as an example of what could happen if people hold in their sneezes under certain circumstances.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Psychiatrist explains decision to remove Timi Gusak from suicide watch days before his death
An inquest has heard Gusak died after wrapping a bedsheet loop around his neck, and the loop was already in the cell when Gusak was moved there.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING One injured in armed robbery at Cambridge pharmacy: Police
Police are looking for “several male suspects” who reportedly fled the area in an unspecified vehicle.
-
Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge declare snow events
Environment Canada says up to 10 cm of snow is expected in Waterloo-Wellington on Tuesday.
London
-
Crown seeks fifth life sentence for Nathaniel Veltman, convicted of attacking Afzaal family
Nathaniel Veltman, 23, was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for hitting the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk on June 6, 2021.
-
Charges laid after crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway
Emergency crews were called to Veterans Memorial Parkway and Dundas Street around 6:30 Saturday morning. Police said a stolen car slammed into another vehicle, sending the suspect to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
-
One person sent to hospital after Lambeth dryer fire
One person had to be treated for smoke inhalation following a house fire in Lambeth, Ont. Tuesday afternoon.
Barrie
-
Barrie police inspector faces Police Services Act Tribunal for alleged discreditable conduct
Appearing before a Police Services Act Tribunal, Barrie police Insp. Valarie Gates stands charged with discreditable conduct.
-
Vehicle totalled in collision with transport truck on Hwy 400
A 30-year-old man is facing charges of impaired driving following a collision with a transport truck along Highway 400 in Barrie.
-
Dogs dumped on side of road during ice storm in Bradford seek forever homes
The Alliston and District Humane Society hopes to find forever homes for several dogs found dumped on the side of the road in Bradford last month during a freezing rainstorm.
Northern Ontario
-
Murder case in southern Ont. has ties to the north
Ontario Provincial Police in Quinte West are hoping a $50,000 reward will help them solve a 40-year-old murder case with ties to northern Ontario.
-
Probationary Sudbury police officer who was fired loses fight to get his job back
A Sudbury police officer who got into trouble a few months after he was hired has lost a labour arbitration battle aimed at getting him his job back
-
This northeastern Ontario fishing spot made Top 10 in Canada
Out of all the amazing spots across Canada, two from Ontario made the 2024 Top 10 list for fishing destinations in Canada – including one right here in the northeast.
Ottawa
-
Federal court rules Emergencies Act invocation 'not justified'
The federal government says it plans to appeal a ruling by the Federal Court stating that its use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa two years ago was “not justified.”
-
Here's how many vehicles were stolen in Ottawa in 2023
The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) says car thefts is still an issue in the capital, after more than 1,800 vehicles were stolen last year.
-
Here's what to do to survive if you fall through ice
While people are constantly reminded to stay off the ice, as "no ice is safe," Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) is sharing some tips on how to survive if you fall through the ice.
Toronto
-
Ontario announces overhaul of kindergarten curriculum
Ontario will be overhauling the kindergarten curriculum with a focus on “back-to-basics” learning in reading, writing and math.
-
Ont. man charged after allegedly racking up $1M in outstanding credit card debt
A Mississauga man has been arrested and charged with fraud after allegedly racking up more than $1 million in outstanding credit card debt.
-
Two Toronto-area school boards reschedule upcoming PA days due to solar eclipse risks
The 2024 total solar eclipse and its potential risks have forced two school boards west of Toronto to reschedule their professional activity days in April, according to officials.
Montreal
-
Class-action lawsuit approved over COVID-19 outbreaks in Quebec long-term care
A judge has approved a class-action lawsuit that accuses Quebec's health network of failing to protect long-term care centres during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic and causing avoidable suffering and death to thousands of residents.
-
'Now that's a fish!' Quebec fishermen reel in 109-pound Atlantic halibut
Just days after the start of ice fishing season, Mathieu Aubin caught a 109-pound Atlantic halibut in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region.
-
Free lodging near Montreal Children's Hospital for parents of sick kids unveiled in memory of young cancer patient
The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation has opened a residence for out-of-town parents whose children are receiving long-term treatment.
Atlantic
-
$8M Chase the Ace jackpot in N.B. up for grabs Tuesday night
One lucky draw could make Chase the Ace in northern New Brunswick all come to an end Tuesday night.
-
Large fire destroys multiple businesses, apartments in Grand-Bouctouche, N.B.
A large fire has destroyed a building that housed several businesses and apartment units in New Brunswick’s Kent County.
-
RCMP search for man following armed robbery at N.B. home
The RCMP has released photos in hopes of identifying a man involved in an armed robbery at a home in Saint-Quentin, N.B., last November.
Winnipeg
-
From headwear for farmers to customers around the world, a Winnipeg hat company is marking a significant milestone
Crown Cap can put another feather in its cap as the Winnipeg-based company marks another decade of existence.
-
Two men sought following armed robbery at Manitoba home
Manitoba RCMP said a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a home on a Manitoba First Nation has been arrested, but two other suspects that have been identified remain at large.
-
Federal court rules Emergencies Act invocation 'not justified'
The federal government says it plans to appeal a ruling by the Federal Court stating that its use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa two years ago was “not justified.”
Calgary
-
Shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown in Edmonton city hall, 1 arrested: police
Shots were fired and a Molotov cocktail was thrown at Edmonton city hall on Tuesday morning, police have confirmed.
-
City planning to convert S.E. LRT station parking lot into affordable housing
The City of Calgary is drafting up preliminary plans to convert the Franklin LRT station south parking lot into hundreds of affordable housing units, but some community members are expressing concerns over losing the busy space.
-
Internationally recognized choreographer joins Alberta Ballet as new artistic director
His work has graced the stages of his native Italy and Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre. Now, Francesco Ventriglia's work will play out on the stage of the Jubilee Auditorium.
Edmonton
-
Shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown in Edmonton city hall, 1 arrested: police
Shots were fired and a Molotov cocktail was thrown at Edmonton city hall on Tuesday morning, police have confirmed.
-
wîhkwêntôwin: Oliver Community League gifted Cree name for neighbourhood
In a move to shed the 'harmful legacy' of its namesake Frank Oliver, a central Edmonton community has chosen a Cree name to replace his'.
-
1 in 5 Alta. family doctors believe their practice can survive next 6 months: survey
The Alberta Medical Association (AMA) is demanding the provincial government take immediate action to keep family medical practices alive over the next six months.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Transit strike: Hearing on possible SkyTrain disruption scheduled for Monday
A hearing to determine whether striking transit supervisors can picket outside SkyTrain stations has been scheduled for Monday, CTV News has learned.
-
B.C. woman admitted to killing and dismembering boyfriend, her former boss tells court
The former boss of a Nanaimo, B.C., woman accused of killing her boyfriend and dismembering his body says the employee admitted to the crime over a phone call.
-
Three Italians named as victims in helicopter crash near Terrace, B.C.
Three Italians have been identified as the victims in the crash of a helicopter outside Terrace, B.C.