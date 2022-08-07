Motorcyclist deceased after crashing into tree: Chatham-Kent police

A motorcyclist has died following a collision late Saturday night in Orford Township, Ont.

According to a press release issued by the Chatham-Kent Police Service, emergency crews responded to a serious vehicle collision at 10:27 p.m. on Saturday, on Orford Road just south of Selton Line in Orford Township.

Police say the collision involved a motorcycle containing a single occupant.

The driver of the motorcycle was travelling northbound on Orford Road when he left the road and struck a large tree. Police say the driver was ejected and later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Next-of-kin have been notified, but the name of the driver has not been released.

The investigation is currently being handled by the Chatham-Kent Police Service Traffic Unit.