Motorcyclist charged after crash in Lakeshore
Essex County OPP have charged a motorcyclist after a crash in Lakeshore.
Officers responded to County Road 22 and Belle River Road around 6:20 p.m. on Sunday.
Police say it was a single-vehicle collision and the motorcycle lost control.
The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and was charged with careless driving.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Provinces must seek anti-smoking measures in Big Tobacco settlement: health groups
Three national health organizations want Canada's premiers to push for initiatives to reduce smoking during settlement negotiations with major tobacco companies, years after provinces sued to recoup health-care costs.
Halifax-area wildfire still out of control, 'many' structures destroyed
Officials say a wildfire that began in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area Sunday afternoon is ongoing and still not under control.
WATCH | Dashcam video shows out-of-control Nova Scotia wildfire
Dashcam footage shows the extent of the Tantallon wildfire as it raged in Hammonds Plains, N.S.
Body of 12-year-old Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls found
The body of a 12-year-old boy from Winnipeg who fell into Sturgeon Falls on Saturday has been found.
Giraffe at Calgary zoo died from a broken neck, investigation reveals
Officials with the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo have released more information about the death of Emara, a 12-year-old Masai giraffe, earlier this month.
OBITUARY | Quebec actor Michel Cote, known for film and theatre roles, dead at 72
Quebec actor Michel Cote, who captivated audiences with his roles in the theatre piece 'Broue' and films such as 'Cruising Bar' and C.R.A.Z.Y.,' has died at 72.
Albertans head to polls in what's expected to be very close election between UCP, NDP
In Alberta today, the United Conservative Party is looking to win a second consecutive majority government while the NDP is fighting to regain the office it lost in 2019.
6 cougars killed near Victoria after attacks on sheep farms
Conservation officers have captured and killed six cougars near Victoria this year in response to multiple predatory attacks on sheep farms.
Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments
Russia's Interior Ministry on Monday issued an arrest warrant for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham following his comments related to the fighting in Ukraine.
Kitchener
-
Two drivers killed in Oxford County crash
A double fatal crash has shut down a rural road in Oxford County.
-
House hit with gunfire in Brantford, shell casings found: police
Brantford police are looking into reports of shots fired after a home was allegedly hit with gunfire.
-
Guelph police looking for driver in stolen truck after 3 hit and runs
Guelph police say they’re looking for the driver of a white Chevrolet pickup that was involved in three hit and runs on Friday evening.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | OPP investigating double fatal crash involving school bus
Two people are now confirmed dead following a crash north of Woodstock.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Wescast closing factory in Wingham: Unifor
Unifor says it has been informed by Wescast Industries that the company intends to close its foundry in Wingham, potentially putting more than 250 people out of work.
-
Masked suspects wanted by police after bank robberies
OPP are looking to identify two suspects after bank robberies in Lambton County and Grey Highlands.
Barrie
-
Honda Canada announces historic milestone at Alliston, Ont. manufacturing plant
Honda of Canada Mfg. (HCM) is celebrating a "historic milestone" on Monday, announcing it manufactured its 10 millionth vehicle, a 2023 CR-V Touring Hybrid, at the production plant in Alliston, Ont.
-
Barrie woman arrested for driving while impaired nearly 3x over legal limit
Police arrested a woman accused of driving on Barrie streets while impaired by nearly three times the legal limit over the weekend.
-
Emergency declared in Meaford after destructive fire sparks environmental concerns
The Municipality of Meaford has declared an emergency days after a fire tore through an automotive shop, causing water safety concerns for the community.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police say missing woman found in good health
A missing Sudbury woman has been found in good health after a massive search in the Valley East area last week, police say.
-
North Bay man charged, swung metal object at family on waterfront
A 37-year-old North Bay man is facing several charges after allegedly stealing from a local business Sunday and then causing a disturbance at the waterfront hours later, police say.
-
WATCH
Ottawa
-
Summer construction season set to begin in Ottawa
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and several councillors will outline the 2023 construction season projects during a media conference on Slater Street at 10:30 a.m., including potential traffic impacts.
-
VIA Rail train with 210 passengers on board stops near Alexandria, Ont. due to engine failure
More than 200 passengers were stuck on a VIA Rail train near Alexandria, Ont. for several hours Sunday evening, after a mechanical issue stopped the train.
-
Runners suffer heat exhaustion, injuries during a hot Ottawa Race Weekend
There was an entire operation set up by the Ottawa Hospital, only steps from the finish line for Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend with more than 100 health professionals ready for anything that could go wrong this weekend.
Toronto
-
More than half of GTA condo investors losing money on properties: report
A new report says for the first time ever, more than half of newly-completed condo investors in the Greater Toronto Area were losing money on their rental properties last year — and its authors expect the trend to persist.
-
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
-
How often should you wash your clothes? These are the top mistakes
Even though people may be doing five loads of laundry a week, there is a chance they are doing it wrong.
Montreal
-
Teen driver in critical condition after crashing into a concrete wall in Saint-Leonard
A teenage driver is in critical condition in the hospital after he crashed his vehicle into a concrete wall and then another vehicle in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough. Montreal police (SPVM) reports that a 911 call at 1:40 a.m. notified officers about a collision on Langelier Boulevard near Lavoisier Boulevard.
-
Launch of Francisation Quebec: a new portal for anyone who wants to learn French
As of June 1, anyone wishing to learn or improve their command of the French language will have to register via the Francisation Quebec portal, the government's new single point of service for coordinating all French language learning services.
-
Quebec announces a further $5.7 million to combat gun violence and organized crime
Quebec is allocating $5.7 million to intensify police presence in "strategic locations" in the Montreal region. Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel made the announcement on Monday at the Quebec provincial police (SQ) headquarters in Montreal.
Atlantic
-
-
Shelburne County wildfire out of control, about 1,500 evacuated
Roughly 450 homes have been evacuated in Shelburne County as a wildfire burns out of control over thousands of hectares.
-
'Sparks flying everywhere': Thousands of residents evacuated due to Halifax-area wildfire
A wildfire has damaged and destroyed several homes in the Halifax area and forced the evacuation of approximately 14,000 residents, according to fire officals.
Winnipeg
-
Body of 12-year-old Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls found
The body of a 12-year-old boy from Winnipeg who fell into Sturgeon Falls on Saturday has been found.
-
Winnipeg forecasting $27 million deficit
The City of Winnipeg’s rainy day fund could be running dry.
-
'We are not filling a dumpster in 24 hours': The illegal dumping problem in Point Douglas
Residents in Point Douglas say their area has become a dumping ground for the rest of the city's unwanted garbage, and want more done to get rid of the piles of trash accumulating in the central-Winnipeg neighbourhood.
Calgary
-
Battleground: An election expected to be won or lost in Calgary
With voters set to cast their ballot in this election campaign, polls and political watchers have said Calgary is where the election will either be won or lost for Alberta’s next government.
-
Calgary in the spotlight as Albertans head to the polls
Alberta electors who have yet to cast their ballots will head to the polls on Monday following a gruelling and contentious campaign trail from both the United Conservative Party and the Alberta NDP.
-
Edmonton
-
-
Some of the memorable comments made during Alberta election campaign
Candidates for both the United Conservative Party and New Democrats have been campaigning over the last four weeks for their party to form the next Alberta government. Here are some memorable quotes from the campaign.
-
Vancouver
-
Family of 23-year-old South Asian man 'very concerned' after he didn't come home from night out in Vancouver: police
For the second time in a single month, a South Asian man has gone missing after a night out in downtown Vancouver.
-
Gas station sticker shock: Fuel prices top $2 per litre mark across Metro Vancouver
Gas prices have officially surpassed the $2 per litre mark in many parts of Metro Vancouver.
-
Monday morning commuters warned to expect traffic delays after 2 vehicle incidents on Highway 1
A fiery crash in Abbotsford on Monday morning caused major traffic delays during the morning commute, as did a vehicle incident near Langley.