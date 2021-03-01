WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent started vaccinating the public on Saturday.

Moira Reeves was one of the first recipients, celebrating her 100th birthday at the Bradley Convention Centre.

Dr. Colby, Chatham-Kent medical officer of health, surprised her with balloons a red velvet cupcake.

Moira says she wants her social life back, she enjoys staying up late and sleeping in.

On the weekend, Chatham-Kent Public Health distributed more than 2,000 doses of the vaccine to seniors at The Bradley Centre.

Chatham-Kent is moving into the Orange-Restrict level of the reopening framework Monday.

Windsor-Essex remains in red for at least another week, the main reason, the local case counts.