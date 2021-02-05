Advertisement
More snow flurries expected in Windsor-Essex
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex can likely expect more snow before temperatures drop in the region.
The forecast says it will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries on Friday. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60. Temperature falling to -8C in the afternoon. Wind chill -8C in the morning and -17C in the afternoon.
“We’re in the midst of that band, followed by a wintery mix,” says CTV meteorologist Gary Archibald.
Friday night will have cloudy periods with a low of -10C.
On Saturday, it’s predicted to be mainly cloudy with a high of -6C. Wind southwest 20 km/h. A wind chill of -19C is expected in the morning and -13C in the afternoon.
On Saturday night, it will be cloudy with a low of -11C.
As for Sunday, it’s expected to be cloudy again with a high of -8C and a low of -12C.
The daytime high this time of year is -0.6C and the low is -8C.