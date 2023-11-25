More pets surrendered, NextStar confirms foreign worker count and man allegedly bear sprayed by car break-in suspect
Animal rescues say the cost of living is causing more people to give up their pets, NextStar confirms foreign worker count and a Windsor family is shaken after a man was allegedly bear sprayed when confronting a car break-in suspect.
Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week:
More people giving up pets due to increased cost of living
Melanie Coulter, Executive Director of the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)
The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society and nearby animal reuses report an increase in animal surrenders this year as Canadians grapple with inflation and the cost of living.
Finances have always factored into the decision for some to surrender their pets, said Humane Society Executive Director Melanie Coulter, but it has become a more common motivator.
“Whether the animal’s sick and they can’t afford it or they just can’t afford care, we have been seeing more of that being a factor in people’s decisions,” Coulter said. “And we’ve been getting more and more calls about people needing to have options because they’re close to that point.”
NextStar Energy confirms foreign worker count at Windsor battery plant
The future site of an electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in Windsor, Ont. Stellantis and LG Energy Solution made the announcement alongside government officials on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Rich Garton/CTV Windsor)
NextStar Energy has confirmed the number of foreign workers coming to Windsor to help get its new electric vehicle battery plant up to full operation.
On Thursday, a statement from NextStar Energy in response to questions from CTV News indicated approximately 1,600 technicians will “assemble, install and test” the specialized equipment required to build the batteries; and up to 900 of those technicians are predominantly from South Korea.
“They have specific knowledge of the equipment, having been part of the team to build it and disassemble it for shipping, and will therefore see the installation through,” reads the release.
Windsor-Detroit border crossing being monitored after explosion at Niagara border
The Canada/U.S. border at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. (Lindsay Charlton/CTV News Windsor)
Windsor-Detroit border crossings are being monitored after an explosion at the Rainbow Bridge Canada-U-S. border crossing in Niagara.
According to multiple reports, two people who were in the vehicle have been pronounced dead. A U.S. border patrol officer injured in the explosion is also being treated at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center in New York with non-life-threatening injuries, an official with the hospital confirmed.
Surveillance footage, released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, shows the vehicle speeding down a road leading up to the border checkpoint. The vehicle then leaves the roadway, crosses over a median and appears to go airborne.
‘I couldn’t get a breath’: Windsor man allegedly bear sprayed by car break-in suspect
Connor Ryersee’s Jeep was parked outside the Hanna Street east in Windsor when it was broken into. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)
A Windsor family is still shaken after a pair of suspects allegedly smashed their way into one of their vehicles early Monday morning, using bear spray when confronted.
Connor Ryersee’s Jeep was parked outside the Hanna Street east home he shares with his partner and her father.
He said he was woken up around 5 a.m. to find it being ransacked by two guys dressed head to toe in black.
“I opened the window and shouted at him,” he said.
Man arrested for child luring in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
After a concerned parent discovered ‘disturbing’ messages on their child’s phone, they contacted Chatham-Kent police.
Police were contacted at about 10:20 p.m. Friday and spoke to the parent.
Officers determined that a 40-year-old man had been messaging the complainant’s 12-year-old daughter, attempting to solicit intimate images.
Here's how artificial intelligence could help manage homelessness in Canada
The cost-of-living crisis has pushed many Canadians into a state of homelessness. To better manage the issue, organizations and cities in Canada are turning to artificial intelligence.
Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter were not only a global power couple but also best friends and life mates
In spring 1955, Rosalynn Carter was doing what she had sworn to avoid when she married an ambitious Naval officer: keeping house and raising children in the same tiny town where they grew up.
Video shows how Mississauga man defeated car thieves twice in a night
A Mississauga man’s SUV was targeted twice by thieves in the space of three hours early Friday morning, but they were stopped twice by a secondary security system that caught their frustration and surprise on a dashcam video.
Attackers seize an Israel-linked tanker off the coast of Aden, Yemen
Attackers seized a tanker linked to Israel off the coast of Aden, Yemen, on Sunday, authorities said. While no group immediately claimed responsibility, it comes as at least two other maritime attacks in recent days have been linked to the Israel-Hamas war.
China says a surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens
A surge in respiratory illnesses across China that has drawn the attention of the World Health Organization is caused by the flu and other known pathogens and not by a novel virus, the country's health ministry said Sunday.
November’s full beaver moon will shine bright this weekend
November’s full moon, known as the beaver moon, will shine bright in the night sky starting Sunday, offering a dazzling sight to behold.
Big-box retailers are rethinking their self-checkout strategies. Here's why
Some grocers are reconsidering their self-checkout strategy to find a balance between meeting their customers' demands and mitigating losses from theft.
Projected deficits in fall economic statement 'modest,' allows government to 'invest in Canadians': Freeland
Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland insists her government’s latest fall economic statement is in line with its 2015 election promise to run 'modest' deficits and 'invest in Canadians.'
India cooperating with U.S. investigation but not Canada's due to difference in evidence shared, high commissioner says
India’s high commissioner to Canada says his government is cooperating with an American investigation into an alleged thwarted assassination attempt, but not Canada’s investigation into the June killing of a Sikh leader in B.C., because of a disparity between the information both countries have shared in their probes.
