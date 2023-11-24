More people giving up pets due to increased cost of living
The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society and nearby animal reuses report an increase in animal surrenders this year as Canadians grapple with inflation and the cost of living.
Finances have always factored into the decision for some to surrender their pets, said Humane Society Executive Director Melanie Coulter, but it has become a more common motivator.
“Whether the animal’s sick and they can’t afford it or they just can’t afford care, we have been seeing more of that being a factor in people’s decisions,” Coulter said. “And we’ve been getting more and more calls about people needing to have options because they’re close to that point.”
Coulter said it isn’t just the rising cost of food, most pet owners are able to budget for that, it’s the veterinary care – especially unexpected costs.
“Unfortunately, some emergencies that happen with pets, you can take them in and all the sudden you have a $4,000, $6,000, $7,000 veterinary bill and that’s just impossible for some people to do.”
The Humane Society works with local pet food banks including one through the Downtown Mission, to help struggling pet owners keep their animals fed.
Coulter said there are some options for aid when it comes to those medical expenses – but no full coverage.
“There are some challenges we just don’t have the resources to assist with, but sometimes we can help,” she said.
Vet bills can be even higher for an aging pet – which has led to an increase in the surrendering of senior animals.
In Strathroy, Happy’s Place is a rescue geared specifically to dogs seven-years-old and up.
Founder and Director Angela Balcom said they usually take in around 200 dogs a year, but so far this year they’ve already taken in 300.
“This year, probably over the last eight to 10 months, we’ve seen an increase in owners who are just unable to afford care any longer,” said Balcom.
Senior dogs end up at Happy’s Place for a number of reasons. Sometimes their elderly owners pass away, sometimes they move into long-term care and can’t take their pooch with them, but Balcom said the cost of living has created a whole other stream of incoming dogs.
“Sometimes it really does come down to ‘I need to pay bills for myself and feed myself’ and it’s hard sometimes when there’s a pet involved,” she said.
Balcom said Happy’s Place is able to keep owners up to date on how their dogs are doing, whether they end up adopted or in foster care.
She said despite the difficulty of the situation, the dogs themselves are able to overcome.
“Dogs are resilient little creatures. They have this way about them of living in the moment and being mindful of finding that joy that is right in that space right now,” she said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israel and Hamas begin ceasefire, setting stage for release of some hostages and more aid to Gaza
A four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began Friday, allowing sorely needed aid to start flowing into Gaza and setting the stage for the release of dozens of hostages held by militants and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
Femicide should be declared a national emergency in Canada: women’s organization says
Femicide, which describes women and girls being killed purely for the crime of their gender, is on the rise in Canada—and one advocacy group is calling for it to be declared a national emergency.
Rainbow Bridge reopens a day after deadly vehicle explosion
The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States has reopened after a lengthy closure caused by a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.
Prosecutors ask to effectively close case against top Italian, WHO officials over COVID-19 response
Rome prosecutors asked a judge Thursday to effectively close an investigation into Italian and U.N. health officials over Italy's 2020 COVID-19 response without charges, on the grounds that no crimes were committed, a lawyer said.
Formal talks to begin today at EU-Canada Summit in Newfoundland
Formal talks are expected to begin today between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and two top heads of the European Union.
EXCLUSIVE Ontario couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
Violent clashes break out in Dublin after knife attack that injured 3 children, one seriously
Violent clashes broke out in central Dublin on Thursday evening after a 5-year-old girl was seriously injured in a knife attack earlier in the day that also saw a woman and two other young children hospitalized.
Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius up for parole Friday, 10 years after a killing that shocked the world
Oscar Pistorius could be granted parole on Friday after spending nearly 10 years in prison for murder. It's the latest turn in the story of the double-amputee Olympic runner who was one of the world's most admired athletes before he killed his girlfriend by shooting her multiple times through a toilet door at his home.
Thousands led by Cuba's president march in Havana in solidarity with Palestinian people
Thousands of people led by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel marched along Havana's iconic boardwalk Thursday in a show of solidarity with the Palestinian people and demanding an end to the war between Israel and Hamas.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Ontario couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
-
Here’s when Highway 401 through Cambridge will reopen
After nearly three years of construction, the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) says Highway 401 through Cambridge is expected to fully reopen by the end of the year – but that won’t quite be the end of the project.
-
Cambridge Memorial Hospital becomes first in province to use AI screening technology for assessing low bone mineral density
Cambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH) is the first Ontario hospital to employ artificial intelligence (AI) screening technology for clinical use when it comes to assessing low bone mineral density (BMD).
London
-
'Attempt to commit murder' suspect arrested
After working with Perth County OPP and Stratford police, Karley Frayer has been arrested and is in custody.
-
London Fire Department says goodbye to Captain Chris Bruinink
The London Fire Department said goodbye to one of its own Thursday.
-
Lake-enhanced 'snow-showers' expected Friday
A cold front is bringing a cold, northwest wind through the area on Friday and temperatures are set to fall. A travel advisory has been issued for Bruce County.
Barrie
-
Lake-effect snowsqualls could make today's commute across central Ontario treacherous
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for central Ontario.
-
Flight from police in a stolen pickup truck ends in weapons and drug charges
The pickup was unoccupied except for a puppy that was abandoned when the occupants fled on foot.
-
Vehicle carrying chemicals catches fire in Springwater
Train traffic was temporarily paused through parts of Simcoe County Thursday evening after a vehicle caught fire near the tracks.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. murder victim’s family gets closure after 36 years, plans family burial
After almost four decades, the family of Agnes May Appleyard finally has closure.
-
Collision closes Hwy. 11 near Matheson
Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 11 is closed Friday morning because of a collision.
-
Woman struck in serious collision in North Bay, road reopened but investigation continues
Gormanville Road in North Bay has reopened following a serious collision involving a pedestrian on Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by driver, stuck under vehicle in Vanier
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by the driver of a vehicle on Montreal Road in Vanier.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov. 24-26
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
-
Bundle up! Cold Friday in the forecast for Ottawa
It's a cold start to the final weekend of November in Ottawa, but warmer temperatures are expected this weekend if you are planning to attend Santa Claus parades or other Christmas events in the capital.
Toronto
-
'Calculated': Former Ont. doctor sentenced to 9 years after 13 female patients sexually assaulted
Once the only doctor in a small town in southern Ontario, a former family physician has been sentenced to nine years in jail after he was found to have sexually assaulted more than a dozen female patients at his York region clinic.
-
Toronto library systems won’t be restored until 2024 after October cyberattack
The Toronto Public Library says its systems, which were the target of a cyberattack in late October, will remain down until 2024.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make announcement on Friday morning
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be making an announcement in Mississauga on Friday morning.
Montreal
-
Woman, 61, dies from stabbing in Laval; man arrested
Laval police say they have opened a homicide investigation after a woman was fatally stabbed at a home in Laval Thursday evening. A 31-year-old man was arrested and was set to be questioned by investigators later in the evening.
-
Two minors arrested after trying to burn vehicles in TMR with Molotov cocktail: police
Montreal police arrested two teenagers after a group of suspects allegedly tried to set three vehicles on fire using a Molotov cocktail in Mount Royal (TMR).
-
Quebec public sector strikes: Premier Legault says he's ready to increase the offer
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says he's ready to increase his government's offer to striking public sector workers, but he says their unions have to show more flexibility.
Atlantic
-
'Leave this ferry alone': N.S. minister says Ottawa must not redeploy Fundy ferry
Nova Scotia's Public Works Minister Kim Masland says the federal government must maintain full ferry service between Digby, N.S., and Saint John, N.B., next year because it is crucial to the region.
-
Slick snow: 35 vehicle accidents in Fredericton
Fredericton was hit hard by wintery weather that rolled through New Brunswick this week.
-
Couple donates $1 million to QEII Foundation
John Hunkin and Susan Crocker have donated $1 million to the QEII Foundation to create the Innovation Catalyst Fundy, which is hoped to help with innovative research.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba introduces bill to temporarily lift provincial tax on fuel
The Manitoba government has introduced a bill to temporarily lift the provincial tax on fuel.
-
Winnipeg-born actor starring in “Frasier” reboot
When Dr. Frasier Crane made his return to the small screen last month, with his signature bon mots and sarcasm, a Winnipeg-born actor was by his side.
-
Winnipeg police searching for missing 47-year-old woman; concerned for her well-being
Winnipeg police are concerned for the well-being of a missing woman who was last seen Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Wildlife encounters prompt calls for waste bylaw in Bragg Creek
Bears are often spotted in Bragg Creek but the community has no rules about trash bins and that’s a big concern for some residents worried about wild animals becoming habituated to people.
-
Calgary cowgirl reflects on 'life changing' experience competing on 'Squid Game' reality show
An Alberta woman who competed on the new Netflix reality series 'Squid Game: The Challenge' says the experience was "life changing."
-
Rainbow Bridge reopens a day after deadly vehicle explosion
The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States has reopened after a lengthy closure caused by a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta extends freeze on new photo radar, promising it will only be used for safety
Alberta is extending its freeze on new photo radar equipment and locations for another year.
-
Players, picks, prospects – almost everything on the market for desperate Oilers: TSN
The Edmonton Oilers are willing to trade anything except for captain Connor McDavid, sniper Leon Draisaitl and this year's first-round pick, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.
-
Edmonton paramedic believed killed in Ukraine was caring, humble: family
An Edmonton man was killed earlier this month while serving as a medic with the Ukrainian military, say family members who describe him as a caring and humble son, brother and husband.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Police Board dismisses exclusion zone complaint from provincial watchdog
The Vancouver Police Board has dismissed a complaint alleging the Vancouver Police Department created an exclusion zone during the dismantling of numerous encampments along East Hastings Street.
-
B.C. minister's misplaced notes reveal proposal for 'big and shiny' affordability measure
The carbon tax – and a private note that fell into the wrong hands – dominated Question Period in the B.C. legislature Thursday.
-
'Steady decline' in Vancouver stranger assaults since 2021, police department report reveals
There has been a "steady decline" in random stranger assaults in Vancouver since 2021, according to an analysis of crime data that was quietly published by police, and which challenges the perception that the attacks have been a mounting public safety issue.