More people giving up pets due to increased cost of living

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society and nearby animal reuses report an increase in animal surrenders this year as Canadians grapple with inflation and the cost of living.

Finances have always factored into the decision for some to surrender their pets, said Humane Society Executive Director Melanie Coulter, but it has become a more common motivator.

“Whether the animal’s sick and they can’t afford it or they just can’t afford care, we have been seeing more of that being a factor in people’s decisions,” Coulter said. “And we’ve been getting more and more calls about people needing to have options because they’re close to that point.”

Coulter said it isn’t just the rising cost of food, most pet owners are able to budget for that, it’s the veterinary care – especially unexpected costs.

“Unfortunately, some emergencies that happen with pets, you can take them in and all the sudden you have a $4,000, $6,000, $7,000 veterinary bill and that’s just impossible for some people to do.”

The Humane Society works with local pet food banks including one through the Downtown Mission, to help struggling pet owners keep their animals fed.

Coulter said there are some options for aid when it comes to those medical expenses – but no full coverage.

“There are some challenges we just don’t have the resources to assist with, but sometimes we can help,” she said.

Vet bills can be even higher for an aging pet – which has led to an increase in the surrendering of senior animals.

In Strathroy, Happy’s Place is a rescue geared specifically to dogs seven-years-old and up.

Founder and Director Angela Balcom said they usually take in around 200 dogs a year, but so far this year they’ve already taken in 300.

“This year, probably over the last eight to 10 months, we’ve seen an increase in owners who are just unable to afford care any longer,” said Balcom.

Senior dogs end up at Happy’s Place for a number of reasons. Sometimes their elderly owners pass away, sometimes they move into long-term care and can’t take their pooch with them, but Balcom said the cost of living has created a whole other stream of incoming dogs.

“Sometimes it really does come down to ‘I need to pay bills for myself and feed myself’ and it’s hard sometimes when there’s a pet involved,” she said.

Balcom said Happy’s Place is able to keep owners up to date on how their dogs are doing, whether they end up adopted or in foster care.

She said despite the difficulty of the situation, the dogs themselves are able to overcome.

“Dogs are resilient little creatures. They have this way about them of living in the moment and being mindful of finding that joy that is right in that space right now,” she said.