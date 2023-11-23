WINDSOR
Windsor

    • NextStar Energy confirms foreign worker count at Windsor battery plant

    The future site of an electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in Windsor, Ont. Stellantis and LG Energy Solution made the announcement alongside government officials on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Rich Garton/CTV Windsor) The future site of an electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in Windsor, Ont. Stellantis and LG Energy Solution made the announcement alongside government officials on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Rich Garton/CTV Windsor)

    NextStar Energy has confirmed the number of foreign workers coming to Windsor to help get its new electric vehicle battery plant up to full operation.

    On Thursday, a statement from NextStar Energy indicated approximately 1,600 technicians will “assemble, install and test” the specialized equipment required to build the batteries; and up to 900 of those technicians are predominantly from South Korea.

    “They have specific knowledge of the equipment, having been part of the team to build it and disassemble it for shipping, and will therefore see the installation through,” reads the release.

    According to NextStar Energy, the work is expected to last between three months to 18 months — upon which time those specialists are expected to return home.

    The company stressed the positions “are not permanent full-time jobs.”

    The company also reiterated its commitment to create 2,500 full-time positions at the new NextStar Energy plant for Canadians.

    Concern over the number of foreign workers hired to work at the facility arose following an Ontario Ministry of Labour inspection indicated 11 South Korean professionals could not continue their work because it fell outside provincial laws.

    “As these individuals may not have the necessary skilled trades credentials to do the work, we have relayed our concerns to the company and stressed their obligations under the Building Opportunities in the Skilled Trades Act,” said David Piccini, the provincial labour minister, in a statement on Nov. 17.

    A Nov. 16 post on X, formerly known as Twitter, by the Windsor Police Service following a meeting with Korean ambassador Lim Woong Soon also raised questions when it referenced an expectation of “approximately 1,600 South Koreans” would be coming to “work and live” in the region as of 2024.

    The figure became a lightning rod for controversy among politicians in Toronto and Ottawa in the days and weeks to follow.

    Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called for a full inquiry into the issue while Ontario’s ministers of labour and economic development, Piccini and Vic Fedeli respectively, wrote a letter to the federal government calling for the number of foreign workers in Ontario currently at the Windsor construction site and how many would be arriving under federal programs be disclosed.

    The plant will be Canada’s first large-scale electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant and is expected to receive $15 billion in public subsidies.
     

    —With files from CTV's Siobhan Morris

