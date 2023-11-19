Man arrested for child luring in Chatham-Kent
After a concerned parent discovered ‘disturbing’ messages on their child’s phone, they contacted Chatham-Kent police.
Police were contacted at about 10:20 p.m. Friday and spoke to the parent.
Officers determined that a 40-year-old man had been messaging the complainant’s 12-year-old daughter, attempting to solicit intimate images.
Police were able to identify the man and arrested him.
He has been charged with luring a person under 14 years of age.
The man, who was not identified by police, was later released on an undertaking with conditions and a future court date.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former U.S. first lady, dead at 96
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, has died at the age of 96.
Yemen's Houthi rebels hijack an Israeli-linked ship in the Red Sea and take 25 crew members hostage
Yemen's Houthi rebels seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship in a crucial Red Sea shipping route on Sunday, officials said, taking over two dozen crew members hostage and raising fears that regional tensions heightened over the Israel-Hamas war were playing out on a new maritime front.
Jagmeet Singh blasts Trudeau, Poilievre at B.C. convention
Federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh took political swings at both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre today at a convention for British Columbia Premier David Eby's governing NDP.
Israel says 55-metre fortified tunnel found under Gaza's Shifa hospital
Israel published video on Sunday of what it described as a tunnel dug by Palestinian militants under the Gaza Strip's biggest hospital, a focus of its search-and-destroy missions against Hamas in a war now in its seventh week.
Blair on Trudeau's 'maximum restraint' comments: PM 'concerned about innocent lives on both sides'
Despite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging the Israeli government to exercise 'maximum restraint' in the war in Gaza, Canada's defence minister says it's wrong to believe that those comments suggest Israel is acting otherwise.
DeSantis won't condemn Musk for endorsing antisemitic post, says 'I did not see the comment'
Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is refusing to condemn Elon Musk 's post endorsing an antisemitic conspiracy theory, maintaining Sunday that he wasn't familiar with the post despite it prompting major companies to pull advertising from the billionaire's X social media platform.
In death, one cancer patient helps to erase millions in medical debt
A New York City woman who died Sunday from cancer has raised enough money to erase millions of dollars in medical debt with a posthumous plea for help.
31 'very sick' babies evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital, where trauma patients remain
Health officials said Sunday that 31 'very sick' premature babies were safely transferred from Gaza's main hospital to another in the south and will later go to Egypt, as scores of critically wounded patients remained stranded there days after Israeli forces entered the compound.
Napoleon hat fetches record US$2.1 million at Paris auction
A bicorne hat believed to have belonged to Napoleon Bonaparte sold for a record 1,932,000 euros (US$2.11 million) at the Drouot auction house in Paris on Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Woodstock swimmer wins bronze medal at Parapan American Games
A swimmer from Woodstock, and former Laurier graduate, has won bronze at the 2023 Parapan American Games in Chile.
-
Gun used during road rage incident in Cambridge
Police are looking for a man who attacked a driver with a gun during a road rage incident.
-
Man charged with carjacking at Petersburg gas station
A 32-year-old man is facing multiple charges for a carjacking Saturday night in Petersburg.
London
-
Owen Sound restaurant reopens following fatal assault of its owner
The Curry House opened its doors Sunday, three months after the death of its owner Sharif Rahman, who was assaulted right outside his restaurant.
-
Flames shoot from London, Ont. high-rise window
In a video shared with CTV News, heavy flames and smoke could be seen billowing from an 8th-floor apartment at Jalna Blvd. and Ernest Ave.
-
Two people hurt in south London, Ont. crash
Two people were treated by paramedics following a two-car crash in London Sunday morning.
Barrie
-
Suspect on the run after joint police investigation near Friday Harbour
Toronto police requested the help of South Simcoe police just after noon in relation to an assault investigation in Toronto.
-
Strike averted at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario
A tentative deal has been reached between No Frills and Unifor.
-
Gaza hostage deal closer than ever, U.S. official says
A deal to secure the release of some of the hostages held in Gaza by Hamas militants is closer than ever in the Islamist group's war with Israel, a White House official said on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
In death, one cancer patient helps to erase millions in medical debt
A New York City woman who died Sunday from cancer has raised enough money to erase millions of dollars in medical debt with a posthumous plea for help.
-
Strike averted at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario
A tentative deal has been reached between No Frills and Unifor.
-
Northeast OPP mourn loss of beloved police dog
Ontario Provincial Police are mourning the loss of a longtime police dog, Timber, who passed away last month.
Ottawa
-
Two people hurt in vehicle rollover on Airport Parkway Sunday morning
Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle crash on the Airport Parkway at Brookfield Road just after 6 a.m. Sunday.
-
Here's how long patients wait to see a doctor in Ottawa emergency departments
Two Ottawa hospitals had some of the longest waits in Ontario for a first assessment by a doctor in the emergency department this fall, while all hospitals in the capital reported wait times longer than the provincial average to see a doctor.
-
Here's how Quebec public sector strikes could affect services in Gatineau this week
Tens of thousands of public sector workers are set to hold strikes this week in Gatineau and across Quebec, to back demands for a new contract in talks with the Quebec government.
Toronto
-
Strike averted at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario
A tentative deal has been reached between No Frills and Unifor.
-
Final Ontario Liberal leadership debate underway
The Ontario Liberal Party's final leadership debate is set for this afternoon.
-
Grey Cup: Winnipeg Blue Bombers set to take on Montreal Alouettes in Hamilton
The stage is set at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field for the 110th Grey Cup, where the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will take on the Montreal Alouettes.
Montreal
-
Quebec will see three public sector strikes this week
It's shaping up to be a tumultuous week in Quebec's public services sector, with three strikes occurring at different times but all overlapping on Thursday.
-
Public sector strike: Quebec government calls on unions to submit counter-offer
Quebec's treasury board president is imploring unionized workers to table a counter-offer to the government's last contract proposal ahead of this week's planned, provincewide public sector strikes.
-
Exam scores, graduations and gender gaps: Quebec's high schools, ranked
A ranking of Quebec high schools was published on Friday, scoring their performance on a variety of academic indicators.
Atlantic
-
Woman says man pointed gun at husband during Shediac River, N.B., carjacking
New Brunswick RCMP is searching for a stolen vehicle after an alleged carjacking near Shediac River Saturday night.
-
‘It’s a little community there’: Moncton dismantling large homeless encampment
The City of Moncton is in the process of dismantling a very large homeless encampment.
-
W5
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
Winnipeg
-
Firefighters take on Main Street, Pembina blazes
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) has had a busy 12 hours, responding to two recent blazes on Pembina Highway and Main Street.
-
'Really good procrastinators': Warm weather keeps geese from flying south
Manitoba's unseasonably warm weather has some of our feathered friends sticking around a little longer than usual.
-
Calgary
-
Bragg Creek issues warning after trio of cougar sightings
A Bragg Creek community group issued a warning on its Facebook page Sunday after a number of cougar sightings and encounters over the past week.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former U.S. first lady, dead at 96
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, has died at the age of 96.
-
Man injured in Saturday night shooting in southwest Calgary
Police are investigating after a Saturday night shooting in a southwest Calgary neighbourhood left one man seriously injured.
Edmonton
-
Shelter in place ordered for Fort Saskatchewan residents over dangerous person
The RCMP are warning Fort Saskatchewan residents about an armed man in Pineview.
-
U of A fires Sexual Assault Centre director for signing letter questioning claims of sexual violence against Israelis
The University of Alberta has fired the director of its Sexual Assault Centre over a pro-Palestinian open letter, which calls into question reports of sexual violence against Israeli citizens.
-
Okimâw Awards showcase 'success stories' of Indigenous men in Alberta
Indigenous men from across Treaty 6, 7 and 8 in Alberta were celebrated Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Freight train derails in Delta, B.C.
Two locomotives and five train cars derailed in Delta in the early hours of Sunday morning, a railway company confirmed.
-
B.C. stream watchers link 'unprecedented' coho salmon kill to tire toxin and drought
John Barker has been volunteering with the West Vancouver Streamkeeper Society for more than 20 years and says he's never seen anything like it, dozens of coho salmon, pre-spawn and silvery, looking fresh from the sea, dead at the mouth of Brothers Creek.
-
Firefighters knock down large blaze at Surrey bank
Over two dozen firefighters were at the scene of a blaze inside a bank in Surrey early Sunday morning.