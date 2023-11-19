WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Man arrested for child luring in Chatham-Kent

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)

    After a concerned parent discovered ‘disturbing’ messages on their child’s phone, they contacted Chatham-Kent police.

    Police were contacted at about 10:20 p.m. Friday and spoke to the parent.

    Officers determined that a 40-year-old man had been messaging the complainant’s 12-year-old daughter, attempting to solicit intimate images.

    Police were able to identify the man and arrested him.

    He has been charged with luring a person under 14 years of age.

    The man, who was not identified by police, was later released on an undertaking with conditions and a future court date.

