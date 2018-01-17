

Changes made to the hours of operation at Windsor's 311 call centre appear to be well received by residents.

According to statistics for 2017, over 142,000 inquiries were dealt with.

That is up from the previous year, even though the hours of operation were changed from 12 hours to 9.

The service target level was one of the many areas improved in 2017, with 75 per cent of calls answered within the targeted time of 45 seconds. That's up from 68 per cent in 2016.

Fourth quarter statistics for 311 are also in.

Dirty yard calls and calls for tree maintenance were the top services requested.