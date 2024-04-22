Mix of sun and rain in the forecast for Windsor-Essex this week

A mostly sunny week is on the way for Windsor-Essex with temperatures below the normal for this time of year.

The week starts off with sunshine on Monday before showers move in Tuesday, clear up for Wednesday and Thursday, and return for the weekend.

The normal high for the region this time of year around 16 C and we'll see a high of 19 Monday but then dropping to a range between 9 C and 16 C throughout the rest of the week.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Monday: Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 19.

Monday Night: Clear. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 9.

Tuesday: Showers ending in the afternoon then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 16.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 9.

Thursday: Sunny. High 13.

Friday: Increasing cloudiness. High 16.

Saturday: Showers. High 23.