WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada forecasting a mix of sun and cloud Tuesday. High of 25 C. Low of 14 C.

A mix of sun and cloud during the daytime Wednesday with a 30 per cent of showers in the afternoon. High 23 C. Low of 15 C.

Cloudy skies Thursday with a 60 per cent of showers. High of 24 C. Low of 14 C.

The sunshine comes through Friday. High of 26 C. Low of 18 C.

A mix of sun and cloud next weekend. Highs of 32 C. Lows of 19 C.

A similar forecast for Monday.

The average High for this time of year is 24 C while the average Low for this time of year is 13 C.