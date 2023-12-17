WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Missing woman found deceased near Tillsonburg

    Lola in an undated photo shared by OPP. Lola in an undated photo shared by OPP.

    Ontario Provincial Police say a Tillsonburg woman who has been missing since November has been found deceased.

    In an update posted to social media, OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said Lola Watson, 72, was found dead near Plank Line and Airport Road, north of Tillsonburg.

    “The death is not being treated as suspicious. And the OPP would like to take this opportunity to thank the community, members of the media, along with the public who provided assistance during this investigation,” Sanchuk said.

    Watson was last seen on Nov. 8, captured on surveillance video in a new subdivision on the north end of town that morning.

    Before she was spotted on the construction site surveillance camera, she was seen in the area of Huntley Avenue and Livingston Drive, near her home.

    Having been missing for weeks, the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch took over her missing persons’ case on Nov. 23.

    Police received a report of human remains discovered nearly a month later on Saturday, Dec. 17 in the area of Plank Line and Airport Road.

    “I’d also like to send out our deepest and sincerest concordances to all family members and friends of the deceased," Sanchuk said. "You’re in our thoughts and prayers.”

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Costco’s hottest item isn’t rotisserie chickens. It’s $2,000 gold bars

    Costco sells more than just toilet paper, office supplies and food items, and the company is quite effective at it. A 24-karat 1 oz. Gold Bar PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna Veriscan was listed as sold out on Costco’s site this week and bars usually sell out hours after being posted, according to chief financial officer Richard Galanti.

    Storm drenches Florida before heading up East Coast

    A storm dumped up to five inches (12.7 centimetres) of rain across Florida, flooding streets and causing the cancellation of boat parades and other holiday celebrations before moving up the East Coast on Sunday.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News