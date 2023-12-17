Missing woman found deceased near Tillsonburg

Ontario Provincial Police say a Tillsonburg woman who has been missing since November has been found deceased.

In an update posted to social media, OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said Lola Watson, 72, was found dead near Plank Line and Airport Road, north of Tillsonburg.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious. And the OPP would like to take this opportunity to thank the community, members of the media, along with the public who provided assistance during this investigation,” Sanchuk said.

Watson was last seen on Nov. 8, captured on surveillance video in a new subdivision on the north end of town that morning.

Before she was spotted on the construction site surveillance camera, she was seen in the area of Huntley Avenue and Livingston Drive, near her home.

Having been missing for weeks, the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch took over her missing persons’ case on Nov. 23.

Police received a report of human remains discovered nearly a month later on Saturday, Dec. 17 in the area of Plank Line and Airport Road.

“I’d also like to send out our deepest and sincerest concordances to all family members and friends of the deceased," Sanchuk said. "You’re in our thoughts and prayers.”