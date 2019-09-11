

CTV Windsor





Police say a missing 31-year-old Windsor man has been located.

Officers were looking for Sean Francoeur, who was last in the 1000 block of Ouellette Avenue on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m.

He was found shortly after police put out the notice that he was missing.

Police were concerned for his well-being.

