Missing 31-year-old Windsor man has been found
Sean Francoeur, 31, of Windsor was reported missing. (Courtesy Windsor police)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019 4:32PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 12, 2019 9:52AM EDT
Police say a missing 31-year-old Windsor man has been located.
Officers were looking for Sean Francoeur, who was last in the 1000 block of Ouellette Avenue on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m.
He was found shortly after police put out the notice that he was missing.
Police were concerned for his well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.