Missing 15-year-old girl sought by Windsor police found safe
Yasmine Workman, 15, was reported missing. (Source: Windsor police)
Windsor, Ont. -
Windsor police have safely located a 15-year-old girl who as reported missing.
Yasmine Workman was last seen on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of Tourangeau. She was possibly wearing grey hooded sweater and grey sweatpants.
She is described as 5'2", 98 lbs., with black shoulder length hair and a nose piercing.
Officers are asking to call police if seen.
Around 10 p.m. on Friday, Windsor police confirmed Workman had been located safety and thanked the public for theri assistance.