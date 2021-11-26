Missing 15-year-old girl sought by Windsor police found safe

Windsor, Ont. -

Windsor police have safely located a 15-year-old girl who as reported missing.

Yasmine Workman was last seen on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of Tourangeau. She was possibly wearing grey hooded sweater and grey sweatpants.

She is described as 5'2", 98 lbs., with black shoulder length hair and a nose piercing.

Officers are asking to call police if seen.

Around 10 p.m. on Friday, Windsor police confirmed Workman had been located safety and thanked the public for theri assistance.