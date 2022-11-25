Missing 12-year-old Tecumseh boy found safe: OPP

Essex County OPP have safely located a previously missing 12-year-old Tecumseh boy who allegedly told a friend he was going to jump on a train to the United States.

Police received a report of the missing boy on Friday, and was last seen at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, leaving his school on foot.

In a press release, OPP announced Friday evening that the boy has been found safely and will be returned to family.

He had allegedly told a friend he was going to jump a train to the United States.

"The Essex County OPP would like to thank the public and our media partners for their assistance in this investigation," the release reads.