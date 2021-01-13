WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say a minivan driver fled the scene after a collision that caused a tractor trailer to jackknife near Comber.

Police responded to the crash around 7 p.m. Tuesday night. It took place on County Rd 42 between Comber Sideroad and Gracey Sideroad.

OPP say after the minivan driver fled, the scene was contained while waiting for additional officers.

A call from a concerned citizen reporting suspicious circumstances helped officers find the driver. The driver was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The Ministry of the Environment was called to assist with cleanup at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and police are asking anyone that may have witnessed the collision or have information about this incident to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.