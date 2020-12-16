WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Ministry of Labour is investigating a potential exposure to a positive COVID-19 case at the Chrysler Windsor Assembly Plant after receiving a complaint.

A spokesperson with the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development said an employee at the plant alleged workers are concerned they are not being informed by the company of potential exposure and contact with a positive COVID-19 case.

A ministry inspector has been assigned and the investigation is ongoing.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said as of Wednesday, they had not been made aware of any potential exposures at the plant, and the ministry can investigate any workplace without needing to inform the local health unit.

In a comment to CTV News, FCA said the company continues to enforce “comprehensive safety measures” including temperature checks and health questionnaires.

“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, no community, business or industry is immune to the impact of this virus,” the statement said. “Like other companies, FCA is seeing this reflected in our workforce as well. We continue to enforce our comprehensive, multi-layered program of health and safety measures that was put in place to protect our employees.”

“We know these protocols – including onsite temperature check, daily health questionnaire, mandatory use of masks and safety glasses, social distancing, and continual cleaning and disinfecting – are working to prevent the spread and transmission of the virus when employees are at work. In addition, we are encouraging our employees to follow these same protocols when out and about to protect not only themselves, but their colleagues, families and communities.”

There have been no work refusals received by the ministry since September.