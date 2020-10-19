WINDSOR, ONT. -- Unifor members working at Fiat Chrysler in Canada have ratified a three-year deal that includes the return of the third shift and a $1.5-billion investment in the Windsor Assembly Plant.

FCA employees in Windsor, Brampton, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Montreal and Red Deer have voted ¬78 per cent to ratify the new three collective agreement.

“This agreement solidifies and builds on FCA’s footprint, with a game changing investment of up to $1.58 billion for a state-of-the-art platform to build both Plug–In Hybrid Vehicles and Battery Electric Vehicles, along with a $50 million investment to bring multiple derivatives of the Dodge Charger and Challenger to the Brampton plant where production of the Chrysler 300 is being extended,” said Jerry Dias, Unifor national president.

“The commitments we have secured in these negotiations will stabilize FCA’s operations in Canada and position us as a global leader in the transition to zero emission vehicle production.”

Fiat Chrysler forecasts the return the third shift in Windsor by 2024, adding as many as 2000 jobs along with $14 million investment at the Etobicoke Casting Plant, and a 22 per cent increase in the hourly workforce.

“Workers who have feared plant closures and job losses in recent years can now look forward to a bright future with good jobs for years to come,” said Dias.

FCA Canada said the new agreement builds on the company’s commitment to grow its Canadian manufacturing operations.

“FCA has maintained a strong footprint in Canada for nearly a century. Over the last decade, we have invested over $4 billion in our Canadian manufacturing facilities, more than any other OEM in the country and it is our intention to maintain this leadership,” said Mark Stewart, Chief Operating Officer, FCA North America. “This agreement bolsters our global competitiveness and positions us for future growth with new product investment and new jobs, while also demonstrating our commitment to our employees, their families and the communities we represent.”

The new FCA agreement follows a pattern setting deal reached with Ford Motor Company in September that includes five per cent increases to hourly rates, a $7,250 signing bonus, $4000 inflation bonuses, wage parity with Ford workers, improved benefits, shift premiums, and a 20 per cent wage differential for skilled trades.

Unifor and the company have also agreed to collaborate on an anti-racism action plan, including the establishment of a new Racial Justice Advocate in the workplace and all facilities will fly pride flags every June. FCA has also agreed to provide up to 10 paid days of domestic violence leave.

Unifor expects talks with General Motors Canada to begin later this week.