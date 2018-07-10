Ministry of Labour investigating accident at Society of Saint Vincent de Paul
Ministry of Labour investigating accident at Windsor's Society of Saint Vincent de Paul on Monday, July 9, 2018.
Published Tuesday, July 10, 2018 3:53PM EDT
The Ministry of Labour was called out to investigation an industrial accident at a Windsor thrift shop.
Emergency crews attended the Society Shoppe, operated by the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul on Chilver Road around 3:00 Monday afternoon.
Windsor Fire and Rescue Services report a 21-year-old man had three fingers caught in a forklift and was taken to hospital.
His condition is unknown.
The Ministry has yet to issue any orders.