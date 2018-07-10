

CTV Windsor





The Ministry of Labour was called out to investigation an industrial accident at a Windsor thrift shop.

Emergency crews attended the Society Shoppe, operated by the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul on Chilver Road around 3:00 Monday afternoon.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services report a 21-year-old man had three fingers caught in a forklift and was taken to hospital.

His condition is unknown.

The Ministry has yet to issue any orders.