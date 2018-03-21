Ministry of Labour called after workplace accident at Highbury Canco
A worker at Leamington's Highbury Canco plant was sent to hospital after his leg was caught between a fork lift and a steel bar.
Leamington Fire Services was called out to Erie Street South before 4 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an industrial accident.
Crews say extrication wasn't required.
An inspector with the Ministry of Labour is investigating, but there are no immediate work orders.