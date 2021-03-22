Users of a popular Windsor park under restoration are being asked to stay clear of construction areas.

City of Windsor officials say improvements to Malden Park will require the use of some large machinery this week, March 22 to 27, but the impact to park goers should be minimal.

Crews recently completed sewer repairs in the area and will now turn their attention to restoration of the pathways that were affected by the sewer improvements.

The majority of this week’s work will take place along the trails in the south side of the park running along the E.C. Row. The pathways will be replaced with a granular surface until asphalt is readily available.

“The park will remain open, but users are asked to stay clear of construction areas and watch for dump trucks travelling to and from the areas being worked on,” said a news release from the city.

City officials are thanking residents for their patience and understanding as they continue to make improvements.