WINDSOR, ONT. -- Destined for the 2020 Boston Marathon, 20 amateur runners in Windsor-Essex got to run their race Saturday.

The famous race was cancelled due to the pandemic, but the Malden Park runners got together to run their race in Windsor instead.

The group plotted out a course around Malden Park and tried to approximate some of the Boston event landmarks, including Heartbreak Hill around the 32-km mark.

Troy Maleyko won the Malden Park race.

While he actually wasn’t headed to Boston, he joined in the local marathon because it was a chance for some healthy exercise.

“You know, just get out there and move,” he said. “Because of the circumstances that doesn’t mean we need to be locked inside right? So, get out, move your body, enjoy nature and community.